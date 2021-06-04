Alexander-Arnold Injury: How Football World Reacted To England Star Withdrawing From Euros

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to injury and will depart England’s camp on Thursday night. A medical assessment earlier on Wednesday revealed that the Liverpool defender had suffered a grade two quad tear during England’s 1-0 friendly win over Austria. However, the scan confirmed the worst fears for Alexander-Arnold as he faces a recovery period of between four to six weeks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update: Who will replace Alexander-Arnold in England squad?

Alexander-Arnold sustained a thigh injury in the final minutes of England's 1-0 friendly win over Austria on Wednesday. The Liverpool star cleared the ball downfield but appeared to injure his left leg in doing so. He immediately signalled to the England bench that he was not fit to see out the match and gingerly returned to the dugout with the England medical staff. Scans later revealed that he will miss the Euro 2020 and spend around four to six weeks on the sidelines.

The moment Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up his injury 😔 pic.twitter.com/KcjbO7JcuC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 2, 2021

After a lengthy debate over whether Alexander-Arnold would be in the England squad and surprise at the selection of four right-backs, Gareth Southgate must now choose a replacement. James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins are most prominent on the standby list and Ward-Prowse would appear to be the favourite, not least because England’s manager has only four pure central midfielders and one, Jordan Henderson, is a doubt for the opening match against Croatia on Sunday week.

NEW: Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the European Championships with a grade two quad tear. Devastating news for him. Recovery will take 4-6 weeks. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 3, 2021

Fans react as Trent Alexander-Arnold withdraws from England Euro 2020 squad

Fans on social media were quick to react to Alexander-Arnold's devasting injury which will see the Liverpool right-back miss the upcoming Euro 2020. On Twitter, one wrote, "Such a big blow for England" while another added, "Who will replace TAA in the England squad now?" A third wrote, "TAA could have played in midfield too. His injury might just prove to be a massive setback for England."

What a blow for @TrentAA and @England. Losing the best attacking right back in World football is such a shame. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 3, 2021

With Trent out who do you take as a replacement?



Has to be Ward-Prowse for me. Deserves it the most and should have been in the original squad — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) June 3, 2021

England Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford.

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, ﻿﻿Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, ﻿Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, ﻿Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish.

England Euro 2020 fixtures (Group Stage)

England are in Group D alongside Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland. England will get their campaign underway on Sunday, June 13 against the 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. The Three Lions then turn their attention to a highly-anticipated clash with rivals Scotland on Friday, June 18. Their final group game comes along four days later against the Czech Republic.

Image Credits - AP