Alexander Hleb States ‘no One Cares’ About Coronavirus In Belarus As League Kicks Off

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alexander Hleb has admitted that football leagues in Belarus do not seem to care about the coronavirus outbreak. While the world has been on lockdown, Alexander Hleb has shockingly revealed that his homeland Belarus is not bothered by the coronavirus pandemic as little has changed since the crisis on the streets of Belarus. Alexander Hleb also explained that the Belarusian football season began as normal on Friday as nobody thinks about Belarus coronavirus effects in the country.

The stance taken by Alexander Hleb on coronavirus has grabbed attention on social media. The former Arsenal star claimed that people in his native are still outside enjoying days as normal, even the streets and restaurants are filled with locals. Alexander Hleb stated that his country's president, Alexsander Lukashenko has a cure for the Belarus coronavirus. Lukashenko explained Belarus coronavirus can be treated by 'tractor therapy' as villagers believe that the tractor and the fields will heal everyone.

Surprisingly, the coronavirus outbreak has had no effect on the Belarus football leagues. Alexander Hleb revealed that the Belarus football league can be watched on TV as well as in the stadiums. He also invited Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to play in Belarus amid their self-isolation. In fact, while UFEA were discussing the solution for the suspension of leagues in Europe, the Belarusian Premier league kickstarted their new campaign on Friday.

Opinions are split between Lukashenko and Alexader Hleb on the coronavirus pandemic. The former Barcelona midfielder revealed that his president is probably thinking the effects of coronavirus are being overhyped, despite being aware of the news in Italy and Spain. However, Alexander Hleb is still indoors with his family, stating that he is "concerned and glad" about the decision to stop football leagues in the continent.

