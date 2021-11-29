Alexandre Lacazette Confirms Not Extending Arsenal Contract At End Of Season

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has confirmed that he is almost certain to leave the club at the end of the current season when his contract expires. The 30-year-old confirmed that his agents have already started looking for projects that will suit his interests but insists that he will only take the final call around his future in January.

The French striker will be free to negotiate with teams outside of the Premier League from the start of January. "Of course, my agents are starting to look to the right and to the left," Lacazette was heard saying in an interview with Telefoot.

"But not until January, I really want to focus myself on something and then we will see what is on offer. If the challenges are interesting if there are beautiful projects, how they are counting on me. So there are still many questions, I prefer to wait until January to position myself."

Arsenal news: Mikel Arteta speak about Alexandre Lacazette's contract situation

Speaking to the media, Arteta was quizzed about Lacazette’s situation. The Arsenal boss said that Lacazette isn't the only player whose contract is coming to an end, but there are quite a few others and that the club is working on those situations and that he personally has spoken to each individual on their role at the club and said communication is the most important thing.

"He is not the only one, we have a few. That’s something we have to deal with, with contracts that they were coming from a few years ago, with certain particularities. We knew that was the case. I have already spoken with them individually about how we have to handle those situations the best possible way, and that’s it. It’s the situation that we have, whether you are concerned or not. Things have happened in the last few seasons for different players, where those possibilities are there. Sometimes the club has more control and sometimes the player has some more control. The important thing is that communication is clear, and the intentions of both parties, while they are together, are very clear." he said.

(Image: AP)