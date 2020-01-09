Alexis Sanchez Is The Latest Manchester United Player To Have Statue Defaced

Former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic had his statue in Malmo defaced last month. Fans objected to his decision to buy a stake in a rival club, Hammarby. Since then, the new AC Milan player’s statue was subjected to multiple attacks before it was finally vandalised beyond repair. Now, Alexis Sanchez’s (another former Manchester United star) statue has been attacked and damaged back home in Chile.
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo will never swap jerseys with a Roma player; here's why
Alexis Sánchez and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only footballers to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2020
The total number of hat-tricks they have is slightly different. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QiT2HkndXu
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo stuns fans with sizzling 'perfect body' gym picture
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo wears the most expensive Rolex watch in history worth £371,000
Alexis Sanchez, who made the switch from Arsenal to Manchester United a couple of years ago (a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction), is currently on loan with Serie A giants Inter Milan. His statue in hometown Tocopilla in Chile was recently vandalised by angry fans. Based on the latest photos by a tabloid, vandals have smashed up Sanchez’s face. Additionally, the number 7 at the front of his shirt has been scratched off. The statue’s right leg and boot have also been damaged. 31-year-old Alexis Sanchez has played 132 times for Chile during his career. He has also lifted the Copa America twice. He is also the country’s all-time leading goalscorer with 43 goals.
Also Read | Barcelona have fallen behind Brighton, Aston Villa this season; this stat proves why
From a time when Alexis Sanchez scored hat-tricks... pic.twitter.com/1lC4BaKWxc— ROOTE SPORTS (@Rootesports) January 6, 2020
Also Read | Real Madrid are heavily investing in the youth and the future looks secure at Bernabeu
Image Courtesy: @TocopillaOnline Twitter