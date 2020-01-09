Alexis Sanchez Is The Latest Manchester United Player To Have Statue Defaced

Former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic had his statue in Malmo defaced last month. Fans objected to his decision to buy a stake in a rival club, Hammarby. Since then, the new AC Milan player’s statue was subjected to multiple attacks before it was finally vandalised beyond repair. Now, Alexis Sanchez’s (another former Manchester United star) statue has been attacked and damaged back home in Chile.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo will never swap jerseys with a Roma player; here's why

Cristiano Ronaldo equals the hat-trick record previously held by Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sánchez and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only footballers to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A.



The total number of hat-tricks they have is slightly different. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QiT2HkndXu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo stuns fans with sizzling 'perfect body' gym picture

Alexis Sanchez statue defaced in his hometown of Tocopilla in Chile

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo wears the most expensive Rolex watch in history worth £371,000

Alexis Sanchez, who made the switch from Arsenal to Manchester United a couple of years ago (a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction), is currently on loan with Serie A giants Inter Milan. His statue in hometown Tocopilla in Chile was recently vandalised by angry fans. Based on the latest photos by a tabloid, vandals have smashed up Sanchez’s face. Additionally, the number 7 at the front of his shirt has been scratched off. The statue’s right leg and boot have also been damaged. 31-year-old Alexis Sanchez has played 132 times for Chile during his career. He has also lifted the Copa America twice. He is also the country’s all-time leading goalscorer with 43 goals.

Also Read | Barcelona have fallen behind Brighton, Aston Villa this season; this stat proves why

Bring back the old Alexis Sanchez please

From a time when Alexis Sanchez scored hat-tricks... pic.twitter.com/1lC4BaKWxc — ROOTE SPORTS (@Rootesports) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Real Madrid are heavily investing in the youth and the future looks secure at Bernabeu

Image Courtesy: @TocopillaOnline Twitter