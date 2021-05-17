Alisson Becomes First Goalkeeper To Score In Liverpool History After Incredible Moment

Liverpool's chances to finish in the top four received a major boost after goalkeeper Alisson Becker helped the Reds to a thrilling 2-1 win over relegated West Bromwich Albion. Jurgen Klopp's side have to win all their remaining games in a bid to keep their hopes of reaching the Champions League alive, with Chelsea and Leicester City ahead of them in the Premier League standings. Meanwhile, Alisson became the first Liverpool keeper to score a goal and the sixth-ever in Premier League history.

In typical Liverpool fashion, Jurgen Klopp's side clinched three points at the death as goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a stunning header in the fifth minute of stoppage-time in a 2-1 victory at the death against relegated West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday. The Brazilian international headed in from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner in the 95th minute to rescue a vital three points as the race for the Premier League top four heads down to the wire. The Alisson Becker goal vs West Brom ensured that the Reds stay at the fifth place on 63 points from 36 games, one behind Chelsea in the fourth and final qualification position. Leicester City, meanwhile, are ranked third on 66 points and set to meet Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Alisson scored the first headed goal by a goalkeeper in #PL history#WBALIV pic.twitter.com/gy2I8WGNcQ — Premier League (@premierleague) May 16, 2021

The Baggies took the lead after striker Hal Robson-Kanu scored in his first Premier League start in three-and-a-half years, but Mhammed Salah equalised to keep Jurgen Klopp's side in the hunt. Both teams had a host of chances to put the game to bed, but it was Alisson`s incredible late winner that clinched victory for last year's Premier League champions. Liverpool will now travel to Burnley on Wednesday and then host Crystal Palace in their final match of the season on Sunday. Alisson, meanwhile, was the first goalkeeper to score in Liverpool's 129-year history after his heroics on Sunday. He became the sixth shot-stopper to score in the Premier League, but the first to score from his head in England's top flight.

Goalkeepers who have scored in Premier League

Alisson joins these five goalkeepers to have scored in the #PL 🤯#WBALIV pic.twitter.com/bZMpEva2WB — Premier League (@premierleague) May 16, 2021

Man United's Peter Schmeichel was the first to score in the Premier League during his Aston Villa days when he smashed in a volley against Everton in 2001. Blackburn's Brad Friedel scrambled in an equaliser against Charlton back in 2004 with a deft finish. Tottenham's Paul Robinson scored from a free-kick near the touchline, lobbing it over Watford's Ben Foster in 2007. Everton's Tim Howard scored in 2012 after he smashed one from his own box, which bounced over Bolton's Artur Boruc to give the Toffees a lead. Stoke City's Asmir Begovic was the latest keeper to score in the Premier League after he scored in just 13 seconds from what was a Guinness World Book of Records for the shortest-goal ever scored.

