ALJ Vs AFJ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UAE Gulf League Match Preview

Matchday 21 of the ongoing UAE Pro League sees Al Jazira squaring off against Al Fujairah FC in their next game on Monday. The UAE league fixture is set to be played on March 15 with the kick-off scheduled for 7:15 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ALJ vs AFJ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.

ALJ vs AFJ live: ALJ vs AFJ Dream11 match preview

Al Jazira walk into the match following a fantastic run with the team pulling together a string of impressive performances in recent matches. Following their seven-match unbeaten run, they are one of the best performing teams in the UAE Pro League right now as they occupy the top spot in the league standings. Currently at the top of the table, Al Jazira have managed to record 13 wins in 20 games while losing two and draw five matches. with 44 points to their name, the hosts saw their last outing end in a narrow 0-1 win over Hatta and will look to continue on their winning run against a struggling Al Fujairah FC.

Al Fujairah FC on the other hand have been a polar opposite to their Monday opponents as they find themselves struggling in the relegation zone. Heading into the game as the 13th ranked team in the table, the visitors are on par with 12th ranked Ajman and managed to break their three-match losing streak by playing out a 1-1 draw against Al-Wasi in their last outing. Currently, a single point will be enough for the visitors to get out of the drop zone but it will be an uphill challenge for Al Fujairah FC as they take on title contenders.

ALJ vs AFJ Dream11 Team: ALJ vs AFJ Playing 11

Goalkeeper - A Khaseif

Defenders – A. Nasser, S. Obald,M. Mustafa, M.Kosanovic

Midfielders - Khalfan-Mubarak, B. Abdullah, A. Ramadan, K. Khamis

Strikers - M. Larbi, A. Mabkhout

ALJ vs AFJ Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- A. Mabkhout or B. Abdullah

Vice-Captain- M. Larbi or Khalfan-Mubarak

ALJ vs AFJ Match Prediction

Al Jazira start this match as absolute favourites and are likely to walk away with three points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Al Jazira 2-0 Al Fujairah FC

Note: The above ALJ vs AFJ Dream11 prediction, ALJ vs AFJ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALJ vs AFJ Dream11 Team and ALJ vs AFJ Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.