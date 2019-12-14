ALK Vs AJA Dream11 Match Preview, Team News And Line-up Predictions

After a heartbreaking elimination from the Champions League following their loss to Valencia at home, Ajax will now clash against AZ Alkmaar on Sunday, December 15. Keep reading as we discuss the ALK vs AJA Dream11 match preview, team news and predict a combined line-up.

Venue: AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2019

Kick-off: 9:15 PM IST

ALK vs AJA Dream11 team previews

AZ Alkmaar are second in Eredivisie behind Ajax with 38 points after 16 games. They have won 12 games and scored 38 goals so far. Alkmaar are the only side to concede less than 10 goals in the league (eight).

AZ Alkmaar win-loss record: LWWDW

Ajax had a poor week last time around. They suffered a shock loss to Willem II in the league and they dramatically lost to Valencia in the Champions League. Ajax lead the Eredivisie table with 41 points after 16 games. Erik ten Hag's men have scored a whopping 52 goals in the league and possess the second-best defence in the league only behind Alkmaar. They would need a strong performance to bounce back and a trip to Alkmaar might have come too soon for Ajax.

Ajax win-loss record: LLWWW

ALK vs AJA Dream11 team news

AZ Alkmaar: Pantelis Hatzidiakos (knee)

Ajax: Quincy Promes (calf), Zakaria Labyad (knee)

ALK vs AJA Dream11 probable line-ups

AZ Alkmaar

Marco Bizot (GK), Owen Wijndal, Stijn Wuytens, Jordi Classie, Jonas Svensson, Teun Koopmeiners, Dani de Wit, Fredrik Midtsjo, Oussama Idrissi, Myron Boadu, Calvin Stengs

Ajax

Andre Onana (GK), Sergino Dest, Joel Veltman, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Donny van de Beek, Lisandro Martinez, Dusan Tadic, Hakim Ziyech, Noa Lang, Klass Jan Huntelaar

ALK vs AJA Dream11 top picks

Captain: Dusan Tadic

Vice-captain: Hakim Ziyech

ALK vs AJA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Joel Veltman, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal, Stijn Wuytens

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek, Hakim Ziyech, Oussama Idrissi, Calvin Stengs, Fredrik Midtsjo

Attackers: Dusan Tadic

ALK vs AJA Dream11 prediction

AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Ajax

Please note that these predictions are made on the basis of our own analysis. These predictions do not guarantee positive results.