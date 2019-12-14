ALK Vs AJA Dream11 Match Preview, Team News And Line-up Predictions

After a heartbreaking elimination from the Champions League following their loss to Valencia at home, Ajax will now clash against AZ Alkmaar on Sunday, December 15. Keep reading as we discuss the ALK vs AJA Dream11 match preview, team news and predict a combined line-up.
What’s your favourite AZ - Ajax moment? 😏#azaja pic.twitter.com/UzPxBxPhOY— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 13, 2019
Venue: AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar
Date: Sunday, December 15, 2019
Kick-off: 9:15 PM IST
AZ Alkmaar are second in Eredivisie behind Ajax with 38 points after 16 games. They have won 12 games and scored 38 goals so far. Alkmaar are the only side to concede less than 10 goals in the league (eight).
Ajax had a poor week last time around. They suffered a shock loss to Willem II in the league and they dramatically lost to Valencia in the Champions League. Ajax lead the Eredivisie table with 41 points after 16 games. Erik ten Hag's men have scored a whopping 52 goals in the league and possess the second-best defence in the league only behind Alkmaar. They would need a strong performance to bounce back and a trip to Alkmaar might have come too soon for Ajax.
AZ Alkmaar: Pantelis Hatzidiakos (knee)
Ajax: Quincy Promes (calf), Zakaria Labyad (knee)
Marco Bizot (GK), Owen Wijndal, Stijn Wuytens, Jordi Classie, Jonas Svensson, Teun Koopmeiners, Dani de Wit, Fredrik Midtsjo, Oussama Idrissi, Myron Boadu, Calvin Stengs
Andre Onana (GK), Sergino Dest, Joel Veltman, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Donny van de Beek, Lisandro Martinez, Dusan Tadic, Hakim Ziyech, Noa Lang, Klass Jan Huntelaar
Captain: Dusan Tadic
Vice-captain: Hakim Ziyech
Goalkeeper: Andre Onana
Defenders: Joel Veltman, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal, Stijn Wuytens
Midfielders: Donny van de Beek, Hakim Ziyech, Oussama Idrissi, Calvin Stengs, Fredrik Midtsjo
Attackers: Dusan Tadic
Please note that these predictions are made on the basis of our own analysis. These predictions do not guarantee positive results.