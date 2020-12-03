ALK Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Match Preview

Quick links:
AZ Alkmaar will host SSC Napoli at the AFAS Stadion. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 3 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our ALK vs NAP Dream11 prediction, ALK vs NAP Dream11 team and the probable ALK vs NAP playing 11.
Both teams know the importance of this fixture and will look at all possible ways to grab three points. Napoli star Elseid Hysaj has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of this fixture while Victor Osimhen and Amir Rrahmani too are unavailable for the game. On the other hand, AZ Alkmaar will be unable to avail the services of Jeremy Helmer while former Southampton player Jordy Clasie has contracted the virus and will be unavailable for his team. Based on recent form our ALK vs NAP match prediction is a great game of football between two entertaining sides.
🎙 | @Lor_Insigne: "The @EuropaLeague is a target for us."#AZNapoli #UEL— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 2, 2020
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre
Also Read | Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Gives His Take On Covid-19 Pandemic Changing Football
The two sides faced each other once in the reverse fixture this league with AZ pulling up a 1-0 victory away from home. Today's game will be an exciting one as the battle for qualification gets intense.
🇮🇹 𝓐 𝓝𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽 𝓘𝓷 𝓝𝓪𝓹𝓵𝓮𝓼.#AZ #aznap #Matchday #coybir❤️ pic.twitter.com/DIalGiRik2— AZ (@AZAlkmaar) December 3, 2020
Also Read | Zorya Luhansk Vs Leicester City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview
AZ Alkmaar probable 11 - Hobie Verhulst; Owen Wijndal, Bruno Martins Indi, Ramon Leeuwin, Jonas Svensson; Dani de Wit, Teun Koopmeiners, Fredrik Midtsjo; Albert Gudmundsson, Calvin Stengs, Myron Boadu
Napoli probable 11 - David Ospina; Faouzi Ghoulam, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano; Andrea Petagna
ALK vs NAP live: AZ Alkmaar top picks
ALK vs NAP live: Napoli top picks
Also Read | Neymar Fires Warning, Says He Didn't Join PSG to Play Europa League Football
Goalkeeper - David Ospina
Defenders - Bruno Martins Indi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam
Midfielders - Hirving Lozano, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Dani de Wit, Teun Koopmeiners
Forwards - Myron Boadu, Albert Gudmundsson, Matteo Politano
Also Read | Maradona Death: Van Persie Recalls Argentine Icon kissing his ‘special’ Leg When They Met
Note: The above ALK vs NAP Dream11 prediction, ALK vs NAP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALK vs NAP Dream11 team and ALK vs NAP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.