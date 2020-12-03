ALK Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Match Preview

AZ Alkmaar will host SSC Napoli at the AFAS Stadion. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 3 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our ALK vs NAP Dream11 prediction, ALK vs NAP Dream11 team and the probable ALK vs NAP playing 11.

ALK vs NAP live: ALK vs NAP Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams know the importance of this fixture and will look at all possible ways to grab three points. Napoli star Elseid Hysaj has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of this fixture while Victor Osimhen and Amir Rrahmani too are unavailable for the game. On the other hand, AZ Alkmaar will be unable to avail the services of Jeremy Helmer while former Southampton player Jordy Clasie has contracted the virus and will be unavailable for his team. Based on recent form our ALK vs NAP match prediction is a great game of football between two entertaining sides.

ALK vs NAP live: AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli Head-to-Head

The two sides faced each other once in the reverse fixture this league with AZ pulling up a 1-0 victory away from home. Today's game will be an exciting one as the battle for qualification gets intense.

ALK vs NAP Dream11 prediction: Probable ALK vs NAP playing 11

AZ Alkmaar probable 11 - Hobie Verhulst; Owen Wijndal, Bruno Martins Indi, Ramon Leeuwin, Jonas Svensson; Dani de Wit, Teun Koopmeiners, Fredrik Midtsjo; Albert Gudmundsson, Calvin Stengs, Myron Boadu

Napoli probable 11 - David Ospina; Faouzi Ghoulam, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano; Andrea Petagna

ALK vs NAP live: Top picks for ALK vs NAP Dream11 team

ALK vs NAP live: AZ Alkmaar top picks

Albert Gudmundsson

Myron Boadu

ALK vs NAP live: Napoli top picks

Hirving Lozano

Matteo Politano

ALK vs NAP Dream11 prediction: ALK vs NAP Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - David Ospina

Defenders - Bruno Martins Indi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam

Midfielders - Hirving Lozano, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Dani de Wit, Teun Koopmeiners

Forwards - Myron Boadu, Albert Gudmundsson, Matteo Politano

Note: The above ALK vs NAP Dream11 prediction, ALK vs NAP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALK vs NAP Dream11 team and ALK vs NAP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

