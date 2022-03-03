All About Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich: Russian's Net Worth, Putin Links & PL Success

Russian oligarch and owner of Premier League giants Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, announced on Wednesday that he is looking to sell the club amid the current geopolitical chaos in Eastern Europe, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entering Day 8 on Thursday.

After a previous statement on Sunday saying he has handed over the stewardship of the club to the trustees, it is understood that he is now trying to sell the club, facing the threat of financial sanctions by the United Kingdom, targetting Russian businessmen.

Chelsea was one of the biggest assets the Russian owned and the decision to sell the club is a clear sign that the businessmen from Russia are facing maximum heat due to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade their sovereign neighbors, Ukraine.

Who is Roman Abramovich? Know about his political connection

Roman Abramovich is a 55-year-old Russian businessman, born in Saratov, Russia, who made his fortune in oil and aluminum during the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. He is well known for his friendship with President Putin and the former Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

As per a book by Richard Sakwa, The Crisis of Russian Democracy, published in 2019, Abramovich identified to Yelstin that Putin should be the next leader of Russia.

He received his Israeli citizenship in 2018 as he faced delay in renewing his British visa. During that period, the British pledged to review the long-term visas of wealthy Russians, following the poisonings of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.

What is Roman Abramovich’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Abramovich has a net worth of $13.6 billion and was the 11th richest man in Russia in 2019 with a net worth of around $12.9 billion. He was previously the richest man in Russia with a net worth of $23.5 billion. He owns stakes in steel giant Evarz, Norilsk Nickel, alongside owning private jets and luxurious cars in his collections. He is also known for owning the second-largest yacht in the world, Eclipse. The yacht is 533-foot long and he bought it in 2010 for nearly $400 million.

Chelsea under Roman Abramovich

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003, at a time when the club had only one league title to their name in 1955. He bought the club for an amount of £140 million pounds, which included £75 million in debts. The team was boosted by the cash-in-flow the businessman brought himself with and went on to pick the Premier League title two years later. Since then, the club has emerged as one of the top teams in the league, having added four more trophies, with the most recent in 2017.

He was the first of the mega-rich owners to buy a team in English football, with the trend still in continuation. After Chelsea, Manchester City has received investment from Abu Dhabi since 2008, and Newcastle United were bought by a Saudi Arabian consortium in 2021.

The Blues have collected 18 major trophies during Abramovich's ownership, including two Champions League titles. Chelsea was also led by 14 different managers during Abramovich's 19 years with the club.

(Image: AP)