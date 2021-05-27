Allegri Juventus Return: Italian Tactician Set To Make Comeback As Andrea Pirlo Faces Axe

In a sensational turn of events, former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is all set to dump his dream move of coaching Real Madrid and focus on making a return to the Old lady outfit. He will reportedly manage the Turin outfit next season after parting ways with the club in 2019. Allegri Juventus return comes on the ground of the 53-year-old manager finding himself just a step away from managing Real Madrid after the news of Zidane Zidane leaving Los Blancos started to flood in.

Massimiliano Allegri is set to join Juventus! The agreement is now ‘imminent’ and Andrea Pirlo will be sacked in the next hours. ⚪️⚫️ @SkySport



Allegri has just decided to accept becaude Real Madrid were still taking time after Zinedine Zidane decided to leave the club. ⏳ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

Massimiliano Allegri career

The 53-year-old tactician started off his career in football management in 2004 with Aglianese in Serie C2. Later on, he went on to manage Grosseto before joining the coaching staff at Udinese. He followed it up with a move to Sassuolo in 2007. After 2 years at Sassuolo, the Italian replaced Davide Ballardini as the new head coach of Cagliari where he stayed for over two years.

With a successful stint in Serie A with Cagliari, AC Milan came calling for Massimiliano Allegri and he took charge of the Rossoneri in 2010, leading them to their first championship title win in 2004. After a successful first season in charge, Allegri managed to lift silverware in his second season too with AC Milan winning their sixth Supercoppa Italiana. Massimiliano Allegri stayed with them for two more years with the club eventually deciding to relieve him of his duties in January 2014.

Following his 4 years with AC Milan, Allegri replaced Antonio Conte and was appointed as Juventus' new head coach ahead of the 2014-15 season. He went on to become a serial winner with the Bianconeri, winning five consecutive Serie A titles with the Old Lady outfit and also leading them to two Champions League finals.

Since leaving Juventus in 2019, Massimiliano Allegri has taken some time away from management but was linked with various clubs with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Real Madrid looking to acquire his services in recent times. He was particularly hell-bent on managing Real Madrid and was very close to taking charge of Los Blancos only to opt against signing with them as the Spanish club had not made an official offer.

After two years away from the game, Massimiliano Allegri is all set to return to management with Juventus news linking the 53-year-old with a move back to the Turin-based team with Massimiliano Allegri contract seeing Juventus tie him down for three years.

Andrea Pirlo sacked

The Livorno-born manager Italian is expected to be named the new head coach of Juventus soon with current manager Andrea Pirlo failing to win the league in his first time in charge at the club. He could be the second manager to leave the Bianconeri in consecutive seasons with the club also getting rid of Maurizio Sarri who took over from Allegri in 2019.