Massimiliano Allegri Set To Return To Management With PSG As Likely Destination: Report

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly decided to mark his managerial return with rumours linking him to French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Italian tactician has been without a job since he decided to bring an end to his successful stint with the Old Lady last summer.

Allegri set for managerial return

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri has agreed to return to management and is waiting for the best opportunity to mark his return. The report suggests that the former Juventus manager prefers managing a team based out of Italy, citing the fact that his family resides in the country. However, Allegri could find it difficult to land a job that suits his stature in Serie A, having already managed the likes of AC Milan and defending Serie A champions Juventus.

Allegri linked with Manchester United

Other reports also suggest that Allegri could be on his way to the Premier League with Man United reportedly willing to rope in the 52-year-old to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Premier League giants could possibly part ways with the Norwegian if he fails to secure a Champions League berth for the Red Devils next season. According to La Stampa, the former Milan manager has also been lined up to replace Thomas Tuchel at PSG.

Allegri to replace Tuchel at PSG?

Allegri's move to PSG seems likely considering the fact that PSG have been on the hunt to replace Thomas Tuchel after the manager clashed with club superstar Kylian Mbappe. It is reported that PSG Sporting director Leonardo Araujo has made contact with the Italian tactician to take charge at the Parc des Princes from next season. The report gains significance due to the fact that the Ligue 1 season has ended, with PSG being crowned as the champions.

Allegri management career

Allegri has managed four Serie A clubs - Sassuolo, Cagliari, AC Milan and Juventus during his career so far. Allegri took charge of Juventus in 2014 and boasts of five Serie A titles with the Old Lady, apart from one league triumph with Milan in 2011. Under the 52-year-old, Juventus played in two Champions League finals. However, they were defeated by Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.