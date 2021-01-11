ALN Vs KAS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Alanyaspor take on Kasimpasa on Matchday 18 of the Turkish Super Lig on Monday. The match is slated to be played at the Bahçeşehir Okulları Stadium on January 11 with kick-off at 9:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at match details like ALN vs KAS Dream11 prediction, squads, top picks, and other details of this Super Lig fixture.

Alanyaspor will be looking at the game as an opportunity to move into the top four of the table in the Turkish league. Currently slotted second, Semih Tokatli's men have nine wins, three draws, and five defeats in 17 matches and have collected 30 points in the league. Their last outing saw them suffer a narrow 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce and they will be aiming to get back to winning ways with a win against Kasimpasa.

With just 19 points against their name, Kasimpasa are dangerously close to the relegation zone as only 3 points separate them and the relegation-threatened Kayserispor. After losing 3-0 in their last outing against Fenerbahce, Fuat Capa's men sit 16th on the league table with five wins, four draws, and seven losses from 16 league matches.

ALN vs KAS Dream11 Team (Squads)

Alanyaspor - Marafona, Fatih Aksoy, Juanfran, Steven Caulker, Ahmet Cagri Guney, Alpay Celebi,Giorgos Tzavellas,Kazim Yakmaz, Ufuk Ceylan,Francois Moubandje,Firat Cakiroglu, Mustafa Pektemek,Alperen Soysal, Berkan Kutlu,Manolis Siopis, Salih Ucan, Efecan Karaca, Hasan Acar, Hasan Ayaroglu, Ceyhun Gülselam, Efkan Bekiroglu, Yusuf Ozdemir, Adam Bareiro, Davidson,Tayfur Bingöl, Umut Güne, Umit Turker, Khouma Babacar, Ahmet Gulay, Anastasios Bakasetas

Also Read Real Madrid Keeper Slams LaLiga For Overlooking Spain Snowstorm, Says ‘we’re Not Puppets'

Kasimpasa - Ramazan Kose, Ertugrul Taskiran, Oussama Haddadi, Ahmet Oguz, Julian Jeanvier, Mickaël Tirpan, Erdem Canpolat, Mehmet Enes Sari, Evren Eren Elmaci, Mehmet Yildirim,Isaac Kiese Thelin, Dogucan Haspolat, Azad Toptik, Yusuf Erdogan, Aytac Kara, Oguzhan Ozcan, Loret Sadiku, Gilbert Koomson,Florent Hadergjonaj, Furkan Kulekci,Hasan Yesilyurt, Tomas Brecka, Furkan Yasa,, Tarkan Serbest, Anil Koc, Gerard Gohou, Cagtay Kurukalip, Kevin Varga, Berat Kalkan, Haris Hajradinovic, Armin Hodzic, Bengali-Fodé Koita, Tobias Heintz,Alan, Yasin Dulger

ALN vs KAS Playing 11

Alanyaspor - Marafona, Tzavellas, Juanfran, Moubandje, Aksoy, Siopis, Karaca, Bareiro, Kutlu, Bakasetas, Babacar

Kasimpasa - Kose, Brecka, Tirpan, Carius, Hadergjonaj, Sadiku, Haddadi, Erdogan, Koc, Hodzic, Haspolat

Also Read Man United Transfer News: Jesse Lingard Wanted By Inter Milan Boss Antonio Conte

ALN vs KAS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Marafona

Defenders - F. Aksoy, F. Hadergjonaj, Juanfran-Junior, O. Haddadi

Midfielders - Y. Erdogan, E. Karaca, M. Tirpan

Strikers - T. Bakasetas, K. Babacar, A. Hodzic

Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Josef Bican’s Record Of Most Official Goals In Football History

ALN vs KAS Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - A. Hodzic or T. Bakasetas

Vice-Captain - K. Babacar or Y. Erdogan

ALN vs KAS Match prediction

We predict a win for Alanyaspor as the result of the game.

Also Read Spurs' Son Heung-min Outperforms Messi And Ronaldo As 'most Clinical' Finisher In Europe

Prediction: Alanyaspor 2-1 Kasimpasa

Note: The above ALN vs KAS Dream11 prediction, ALN vs KAS Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. ALN vs KAS Dream11 team and ALN vs KAS Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.