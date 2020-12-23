ALN Vs YEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig 2020 Match Preview

Alanyaspor are scheduled to play Yeni Malatyaspor in Wednesday’s Turkish Super Lig fixture clash. The match is slated to be played at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium and kick off at 6:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look into the ALN vs YEN Dream11 prediction, ALN vs YEN match prediction, and other details of this match.

Table-toppers Alanyaspor have won an impressive eight of their 13 league matches. With two draws and three losses also against their tally, Alanyaspor sit with 26 points against their name and is at par with second-placed Galatasaray on the Turkish League table. Their opponents Yeni Malatyaspor are currently slotted 9th with four draws and three losses to their name. They have won only five of their 12 matches and have 19 points against their name.

Squads for ALN vs YEN Dream11 team

Alanyaspor: Khouma Babacar, Mustafa Pektemek, Anastasios Bakasetas, Adam Bareiro, Davidson, Manolis Siopis,, Fatih Aksoy, , Efecan Karaca, Ceyhun Gülselam, Salih Uçan,Efkan Bekiroğlu, Umut Güneş, Hasan Ayaroğlu, Berkan Kutlu, Ümit Türker, François Moubandje,Juanfran Alpay Çelebi, Georgios Tzavellas, Kazim Yakmaz, Tayfur Bingöl, Steven Caulker Marafona, Ahmet Çağrı Güney, Ahmet Gülay, Ufuk Ceylan.

Yeni Malatyaspor: Adem Büyük, Jody Lukoki, Eray İşcan, Jetmir Topalli, Kubilay Kanatsızkuş, Umut Bulut, Christian Cueva, Ahmed İldiz, Afriyie Acquah, Moryke Fofana, Youssouf Ndayishimiye,Olcay Şahan, Fernando Zuqui, Berk Yıldız, Mustafa Eskihellaç, Doğukan Emeksiz, Burak Efe Yaz,, Issam Chebake, Semih Kaya, Zeki Yavru, Mustafa Akbaş, Karim HafezMurat Akça, Erkan Kaş, Ersan Yasa, Guido Herrera,Teenage Hadebe, Abdulsamed Damlu, Ertaç Özbir, Murat Aksit, Benjamin Tetteh,Wallace, Bülent Cevahir.

ALN vs YEN Playing 11 (likely)

Alanyaspor: Fatih Aksoy, Jose Marafona, François Moubandje, Steven Caulker, Juanfran-Junior, Berkan Kutlu, Ahmet Gulay, Khouma Babacar, Tasos Bakasetas, Efecan Karaca.

Yeni Malatyaspor: Adem Buyuk, Wallace, Zeki Yavru, Ahmed Ildiz, Doğukan Emeksiz, Benjamin Tetteh, Jody Lukoki, Semih Kaya, Mustafa Akbaş, Eray Iscan, Olcay Sahan.

ALN vs YEN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Jose Marafona

Defenders - Fatih Aksoy, Juanfran-Junior, Wallace, François Moubandje Moubandje

Midfielders- Berkan Kutlu, Zeki Yavru, Adem Buyuk, Jody Lukoki

Forwards- Benjamin Tetteh (Captain), Khouma Babacar (Vice-Captain)

ALN vs YEN Dream11 team Top Picks

Khouma Babacar, Jose Marafona, Benjamin Tetteh, Jody Lukoki

ALN vs YEN match prediction

We predict Alanyaspor to walk away as winners at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 2-1 Yeni Malatyaspor

Note: The above ALN vs YEN Dream11 prediction, ALN vs YEN Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALN vs YEN Dream11 Team and ALN vs YEN playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.