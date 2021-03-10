ALQ Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League 2021 Preview

Round 23 of the ongoing Saudi Professional League will see Al Qadasiya taking on Al Ain in their upcoming league clash. The Saudi Arabian League 2021 match is set to be played on Wednesday, March 9 at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 8.30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the ALQ vs AA Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this Saudi football league match.

ALQ vs AA live: ALQ vs AA Dream11 match preview

Al Qadasiya have been pretty inconsistent in their recent outings as the hosts have registered only two wins in their last five games. They head into the game following a three-match winless run with their latest game ending in a stalemate 1-1 draw against Al Shahab. This poor runs of results have blocked their progress resulting in Al Qadasiya being stuck at the ninth position in the league table. The hosts will be itching to get back to winning ways and will see this match against the lowest-ranked team as the perfect opportunity to turn their fortunes around.

Al Ain, on the other hand, have been one of the worst-performing team in the Saudi Professional League this season. The visitors find themselves at the bottom of the barrel slotted 16th on the league table and trail 15th placed Damac FC by four points. Walking into the match following a six-match winless run, the Al Ain currently needs to gather 9 more points in order to get out of the relegation zone and will find it extremely difficult to do so.

ALQ vs AA Playing 11s (predicted)

AL Qadisiyah- Faisal Al Masrahi, Anas Zabani, Khalifah Aldowsari, Rhys Williams, Uros Vitas, Hassan Abousharara, Hassan Alamri, Edson Felipe, Leke James, Abdulrahman Al Safri, Stanley Nka.

AL Ain- Amin Albukhari, Nawwaf Al Harthi, Bastos, Saif Hussain, Mohammed Al Shoraimi, Mohammad Fouad, Saeed Alqarni, Juan Pablo Anor, Filip Bradaric, Amadou Moutari, Getterson.

ALQ vs AA Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Faisal Al Masrahi

Defenders – Rhys Williams, Bastos, Uros Vitas, Mohammed Al Shoraimi

Midfielders - Hassan Alamri, Juan Pablo Anor, Edson Felipe, Filip Bradaric

Strikers - Amadou Moutari (VC), Leke James (C)

ALBT vs AFF Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Amadou Moutari or Hassan Alamri

Vice-Captain- Leke James or Juan Pablo Anor

ALQ vs AA Match Prediction

Al Qadasiya is expected to register a routine victory and pocket three points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Al Qadasiya 2-1 Al Ain

Note: The above ALQ vs AA Dream11 prediction, ALQ vs AA Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALQ vs AA Dream11 Team and ALQ vs AA Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.