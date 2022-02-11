'Also, He Is French': Pochettino Responds To Rumours On Zinedine Zidane Joining PSG

Although Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge of PSG for less than a year, he has been heavily linked to the Manchester United job, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick struggling at the helm.

Instead of the Argentine coach, France legend Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the managerial position at Parc des Princes. In his recent interview, Pochettino responded to the rumours linking Zidane to PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino responds to rumours linking Zidane to PSG

While speaking to Cadena SER, when asked about the rumours involving Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino said, "I don't know. It's not up to me to decide. Zidane is a great coach, he already showed it at Real Madrid. He can train any trainer in the world. Also, he is French. That is one more question for the sporting director or the president. Look, when Zinedine Zidane was at Real Madrid, how many rumours didn't come out of me [when I was] in England? When we take charge of a club with the visibility of PSG, we know that this comes with the position."

Zidane is a proven winner as his managerial record in Spain is just astonishing. The Frenchman won two La Ligas with Real Madrid in 2016-17 and 2019-20 and two Supercopa de España in 2017 and 2019–20 respectively. However, his most incredible achievement undoubtedly has to be winning three consecutive UEFA Champions Leagues with Los Blancos (2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18). Pochettino then went on to explain the importance of staying in the present moment as a manager and giving everything that they had for the club they were at rather than thinking about their future prospects.

"I go step by step, like [Atletico Madrid manager] Cholo Simeone. I think you have to enjoy the moments. We cannot be thinking about what is going to come. We have to be concentrated and focused on what we have now and football will have whatever it wants with us later. We are responsible for doing our best and giving 100 per cent to the club we work for. We are 200 per cent focused on PSG and on giving this club the happiness they expect from us," explained the PSG coach.

PSG are set to face Rennes this week, the only club that has beaten them in Ligue 1 this season. The encounter will take place on Friday night, with the match scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 12.

Image: AP