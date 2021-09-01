'Always Be Happy Cristiano': Pele's Heartwarming Message To Ronaldo On Man United Transfer

Legendary footballer Pele sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram wishing him good luck for his second stint with Manchester United. Ronaldo returned to Manchester United as the club successfully roped in the star player from Italian club Juventus in an initial €15million deal, which could further rise to €23million. Ronaldo took it to Instagram to pen an emotional post for his fans by saying that he has returned home.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s post-

Ronaldo’s beautiful message for his fans soon created a buzz on the internet as Ronaldo’s post was flooded with reactions and wishes from his former and current teammates. Among the many reactions, the one that stood out was the tweet by veteran footballer Pele. In response to Ronaldo’s post, Pele replied, “There is no better feeling than conquering the world and returning home. Always be happy, Cristiano”. Meanwhile, Ronaldo also replied to the 80-year-old Brazilian great’s comment. Ronaldo said, “It’s always great to return home where we were once happy. Thanks for your support, Pele”.

Pele: “There's no better feeling than conquering the world and returning home. Always be happy, Cristiano. 👏🏾”



Cristiano Ronaldo: “It's always great to return to a home where we were once happy… Thank you very much for your support, Pelé! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/OdBGyC0cOj — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) August 31, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the United during his first stint from 2003 to 2009. He also won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and two League Cups with the club. Since the transfer of Ronaldo was announced by Machester United, the news has taken social media by storm as Ronaldo and United fans are eager to see the Portugal player once again in the iconic Red jersey. He is expected to don the red jersey and make a second debut on September 11 against New Castle in the Premier League clash.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has shared pictures of Ronaldo wearing the new Manchester United kit for 2021-22 on social media. The 36-year-old completed his summer switch from Juventus and is currently in Portugal for his national duties. As mentioned in a release on the official website of Manchester United, Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to write the name of Ronaldo on the team’s shirt. However, it is still not clear whether he would play make his second debut in the clash against Newcastle or in a later match.

(Image Source: AP)