Amad Diallo Becomes Youngest-ever Non-British Goalscorer For Man United In Europe

Amad Diallo made a stunning impression off the bench for Man United against AC Milan on Thursday, becoming the club’s youngest-ever non-British goalscorer in Europe. Diallo, who joined the Red Devils from Atalanta in a deal worth around £37 million in January, scored his first goal for United with his first shot on target in the Europa League last 16 first leg game against the Rossoneri which ended 1-1 at Old Trafford.

Stefano Pioli's AC Milan had two goals currently ruled out by VAR in the opening 10 minutes of the game as Man United struggled to get going. The hosts then had a great chance to open the scoring but Harry Maguire missed a sitter from a yard out just before the interval. Solskjaer then opted to bring on Amad Diallo into the mix at the restart and the youngster didn't disappoint as he put United in front just four minutes after replacing Anthony Martial.

Diallo rose well to meet Bruno Fernandes' cross and guided a well-placed backward header out of the reach of AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 50th minute. Diallo's goal, in fact, came from his first shot on target for Man United. At just 18 years and 243 days old, he also became the youngest-ever non-British goalscorer for the club in Europe.

Although Man United looked set to take a 1-0 lead heading into their second leg at San Siro next week, it wasn't to be as Simon Kjaer snatched a last-gasp equaliser for the Italian side. Kjaer powered his stoppage-time header past Dean Henderson to give Milan a crucial away goal. It was also the first goal United had conceded in 503 minutes in all competitions and it now means they will have their work cut out in next week's second leg.

âš½ï¸Manchester United's youngest European scorers



17y 353d - Mason Greenwood

18y 117d - Marcus Rashford

18y 158d - George Best

18y 243d - AMAD DIALLO pic.twitter.com/GrsVwlqef2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 11, 2021

However, despite the result, Diallo's performance on the night grabbed headlines. Even Man United legend Gary Neville took to Twitter to praise the Ivorian forward. Diallo is now the fourth-youngest player of any nationality to net a goal for Man United in a major European tournament, behind teammates Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, and club legend George Best.

Money well spent â¤ï¸ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 11, 2021

Prior to joining Man United, Diallo made five senior appearances for Atalanta and became Serie A's third-youngest African goalscorer upon scoring his maiden professional goal in 2019, with only Khouma Babacar and Richmond Boakye netting in the league at a younger age.

Image Credits - Man United Instagram