Amad Diallo Scores First-ever Goal For Man United With Cracking Header: WATCH

Manchester United appeared to tumble initially when they came up against AC Milan on Thursday. The San Siro outfit struck twice in the initial 10 minutes only for Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to rule it offside. Man United however appeared to benefit immensely with the introduction of Amad Diallo, who bagged his first goal with the Old Trafford outfit in the Europa League round of 16.

Man United vs Milan: Amad Diallo goal works after Solskjaer replaces Martial

Rafael Leao and Franck Kessie scored once each in the initial 10 minutes of the game. But both the goals were ruled out after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check suggested that the players were offside. Man United skipper Harry Maguire came very close to bag the opener but hit the bar from a yard distance much to the embarrassment of the centre-back.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to withdraw Anthony Martial in the half-time break after the Frenchman proved ineffective in the first half due to an injury. He was replaced by youngster Amad Diallo, who was making his third appearance with the Red Devils. And the Ivorian winger went on to have an instant impact on the game.

Man United vs Milan: Amad Diallo bags opener, Kjaer equalises in injury time

Diallo got onto a perfectly timed Bruno Fernandes cross to strike a back header, making it impossible for Gianluigi Donnarumma to stop the ball in the 50th minute. Apart from the goal, his movement on the ball and his passing skills has had the fans talking ever since his performance against AC Milan.

Meanwhile, the hosts appeared to be heading towards a narrow victory at home. But Simon Kjaer ensured that the game ended on an equal footing for Stefano Pioli's men. Rade Krunic delivered a perfect header from the left flank with Kjaer rising the highest to head it past Dean Henderson.

Amad Diallo goal: Solskjaer praises youngster despite embarrassing Europa League results

Speaking in the post-match presser, Solskjaer heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo for their brilliant collaboration for the opener. He said, "I think the pass was incredible. So, I think the pass more or less made the goal. The keeper's position was well made easy. A flick on there is probably the only thing Amad Diallo can do and he should do. But perfect timing, perfect little weight on the flick. A great moment for the kid."

