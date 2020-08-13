AME Vs SAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live Game Info

Club America will host Santos Laguna in their Matchday 4 clash of Liga MX at Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Both the teams have played three games in the season so far. Club America are currently 3rd on the rankings table with 7 points to their name. They have managed to win 2 out of the three games played with zero defeats so far (Draw 1).
Club America drew 1-1 in their last Liga MX clash against Necaxa. As for Santos Laguna, they are 10th on the points table with 4 points in their bank. They have 1 win in the 3 games they have featured in the league so far (Draw 1, Losses 1). Santos Laguna drew 2-2 in their last Liga MX clash against Monterrey.
The AME vs SAN matchup will commence on Thursday, August 13 (Friday, August 14, 2020, 07:30 AM IST). Fans can play the AME vs SAN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our AME vs SAN Dream11 prediction, AME vs SAN Dream11 top picks and AME vs SAN Dream11 team.
Also Read | Manchester United Still Chasing Jadon Sancho But Have Douglas Costa As Backup: Report
Also Read | Liverpool Unveil Vibrant Nike Away Kit Inspired From Iconic Shankly Gates
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo To Barcelona? Juventus Could Offload Star To Reduce Gigantic Wage Bill
Also Read | Iconic Former Arsenal Manger Arsene Wenger Rejects Opportunity To Join Barcelona: Report