AME Vs SAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live Game Info

Club America will host Santos Laguna in their Matchday 4 clash of Liga MX at Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Both the teams have played three games in the season so far. Club America are currently 3rd on the rankings table with 7 points to their name. They have managed to win 2 out of the three games played with zero defeats so far (Draw 1).

Club America drew 1-1 in their last Liga MX clash against Necaxa. As for Santos Laguna, they are 10th on the points table with 4 points in their bank. They have 1 win in the 3 games they have featured in the league so far (Draw 1, Losses 1). Santos Laguna drew 2-2 in their last Liga MX clash against Monterrey.

The AME vs SAN matchup will commence on Thursday, August 13 (Friday, August 14, 2020, 07:30 AM IST). Fans can play the AME vs SAN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our AME vs SAN Dream11 prediction, AME vs SAN Dream11 top picks and AME vs SAN Dream11 team.

AME vs SAN Dream11 prediction: AME vs SAN Dream11 team

AME vs SAN live: AME vs SAN top picks

Federico Vinas (Captain) Henry Martin (Vice-captain) Richard Sanchez Fernando Gorriaraan Julio Furch

AME vs SAN live: Probable AME vs SAN playing 11

América : Guillermo Ochoa, Bruno Valdez, Luis Reyes, Fernando Gonzalez, Santiago Cáseres, Richard Sánchez, Antonio López, Henry Martín, Federico Viñas, Francisco Córdova, Paolo Ríos

: Guillermo Ochoa, Bruno Valdez, Luis Reyes, Fernando Gonzalez, Santiago Cáseres, Richard Sánchez, Antonio López, Henry Martín, Federico Viñas, Francisco Córdova, Paolo Ríos Santos: Carlos Acevedo, Hugo Rodríguez, Doria, Ulises Rivas, Arelibetsiel Hernandez, Fernando Gorriaráan, Edgar Games, Alan Cervantes, Eduardo Aguirre, Jesús Ocejo, Julio Furch

AME vs SAN Dream11 prediction

Our AME vs SAN Dream11 prediction is that Club America will win this game.

Note: The AME vs SAN Dream11 prediction and AME vs SAN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AME vs SAN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Club America, Santos/Instagram)