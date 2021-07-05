American Footballer Hassani Dotson Proposes To Girlfriend On Pitch; Video Goes Viral

American soccer player Hassani Dotson Stephenson left the spectators awestruck after he sat on one knee on the pitch on Sunday, and proposed to his accomplice on the football field. This was shortly after his club Minnesota FC’s 2-2 draw against San Jose Earthquakes in Major League Soccer (MLS). In the footage shared on Stephenson’s Instagram page, the soccer player went down on his knee and produced a ring for his partner Petra Vuckovic as Minnesota United FC supporters cheered. Many witnessing the special moment stood at their seats and clapped, insisting that Vuckovic said ‘yes’. MLS star held on patiently with the ring box as he waited for his 20-year-old partner’s answer, who clearly, stood speechless on the field.

Having expressed amazement for a while at her fiance’s move, Vuckovic accepted the proposal as the MLS star put a ring on her finger, in what was an unforgettable moment for the soccer fans. As the couple kisses and celebrated, the camera captured the photos and the crowd hooted and applauded the couple. Dotson’s fiancee shared the images of their proposal on her Instagram as she wrote in the caption: “There are no words that express anything close to the happiness that my heart feels. To be loved by you is a Hassani blessing.” Furthermore, she added, A huge thank you for all the wishes and to everyone who helped to help bring this beautiful and everlasting memory into my life.” Dotson meanwhile also shared the images saying, “Truly Blessed!”

Olympics aspirant hugs grandmother

Earlier similarly, in a heartfelt moment, America's fastest woman Sha'Carri Richardson who qualified with a 10.86 second time for the Tokyo Olympics ran to embrace her grandmother. The 21-year-old track star, who qualified for the Olympics 2021 that kicks off in July had all eyes fixated on her as she hugged her teary-eyed family member, making the special moment a head-turner in the spectators' ring. Richardson on June 19 set a new record after she secured her spot on the US team. She motivated the audience with her show-stopping performance, which was also shared by the former US first lady Michelle Obama who called the trial "something to behold." Michelle admired Richardson's "grace and grit", calling it "even more special" than her mind-boggling performance in the race.