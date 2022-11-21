Amid Debate, Abhishek Singhvi Makes Big Statement On How Qatar Is Hosting The World Cup

Senior Supreme Court advocate and Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has given his opinion about the FIFA World Cup 2022's opening ceremony and other controversies surrounding the global tournament. Since football is the most watched sport all around the world, fans usually expect the opening ceremony to be grand and capture their attention. However, Singhvi has given an interesting take on the way the opening ceremony took place in Qatar on November 20.

'Qatar is unabashed about its culture': Abhishek Singhvi

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek Singhvi wrote, "The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony shows how unabashed Qatar is about its culture by not going out of their boots to please the western world. The drawback to being overtly cultural is the low footfall due to the restrictions in the country."

The controversy with Qatar hosting this year's FIFA World Cup has taken place ever since they won the bid to host the same. Most western nations have expressed their unhappiness about playing in Qatar by referring to the widespread human rights concerns that exist in the country.

Singhvi's opinion is a rare take among the general outlook which has criticised the orthodoxy by host nation Qatar and pandering by FIFA in departing from many normals in Football. While hosting the World Cup in November was a requirement given that the traditional summer months would be too hot to host the tournament, the question-mark on LGBTQs, the last-minute ban on beer, and 'changes' haven't necessarily been appreciated by football fans.