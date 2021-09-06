Amid Guinea's Military Coup, Liverpool Confirms 'Naby Keita Is Safe And Well Cared For'

Liverpool FC released an official statement after concerns regarding Naby Keita's safety grew amid the reported military coup in his home nation of Guinea. The midfielder is stuck in his homeland during the international break, as unrest in Guinea meant that the FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Morocco was postponed indefinitely on Monday. Amid reports claiming that Guinea's borders have been closed, Liverpool are attempting to bring back Keita safely to Anfield.

Liverpool release statement regarding Naby Keita's safety

Liverpool released an official statement to explain that they are in constant contact with Naby Keita, who is caught up amid a volatile political situation in Guinea. A group of soldiers sensationally claimed on Sunday that they had ousted Guinea's president, Alpha Conde, from power. The news came following hours of shooting near the presidential palace in the capital of Conakry. As a result of this incident, Guinea's World Cup qualifier against Morocco was indefinitely called off by FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to security reasons.

In regards to Keita's safety, an official statement from Liverpool read, "We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management. We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for. Obviously, the situation is fluid, and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner."

FIFA and CAF release statements to call off Guinea vs Morocco

Considering the volatile climate currently in Guinea, it is not surprising that both FIFA and CAF called off the game between Guinea and Morocco immediately. In order to convey the message, FIFA wrote in a statement, "The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by FIFA and CAF. To ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials, FIFA and CAF have decided to postpone the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match Guinea vs. Morocco, which had [been] scheduled to be hosted in Conakry, Guinea, on Monday, 6 September. Rescheduling information will be made available at a later date."