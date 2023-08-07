Amid Mbappe's Transfer Rumours, Neymar Informs PSG He Wants To Leave This Summer: Reports

Neymar has expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as per L'Equipe. The Brazilian has struggled due to his persistent injury concerns and hasn't really flourished to utilise his full grown potential at the French club. He still remains the most expensive player as PSG splashed a huge €222 million transfer fee to acquire his service back in 2017. The 31 year old has three years left in his current deal.

Amidst Kylian Mbappe's uncertain future, Neymar's departure could further complicate PSG's plans. They have done some sensible business by roping in some quality players but getting Neymar off their books could boost their chances of replacing him with a more younger forward.

Neymar has often been the subject of protests from PSG ultras which could be one of the reasons behind this decision. The departure of Lionel Messi coiuld also play a role as the player shares a very close bond with his former FC Barcelona teammate.

Neymar's former employer Barcelona are reportedly interested in taking their prodigal son under their folds but their current financial doldrums would not allow them to foray into the Neymar deal as he currently pockets to the tune of £25 million in each season.

Will Neymar leave this summer?

PSG are also closing on the signing of Ousmane Dembele who could be a like to like replacement for the Brazilian forward. Luis Enrique is unlikely to depend much on the 31 year old as he is keen to build a young and energetic core in the French capital.

Neymar was briefly linked with Chelsea last time but a return to the Premier League is very unlikely to happen. He returned from PSG's pre-season Asia tour and reportedly had a chat with his agent and his family over his imminent future. It remains to be seen how his future unfolds in the next few weeks.