Amidst Transfer Rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up After Juventus' Heartbreaking UCL Exit

Amidst reports of Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing a return to Spain, the Portuguese star has broken his silence after Juventus' heartbreaking exit from the UEFA Champions League. In an Instagram post, Ronaldo threw weight behind Juventus to step up and eye trophies in other leagues where the Italian heavyweights are in the race to clinch silverware. Highlighting the Italian cup, Ronaldo said that the club has set its eyes on everything it can achieve this season.

“True champions never break! Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season,” the 35-year-old wrote in his Instagram post along with an image of him training.

Despite winning the second leg against Porto, Juventus failed to qualify for the next round in the Champions League on an aggregate of 4-4, with the Portuguese team gaining an away advantage. While it was expected that Ronaldo would rise to the occasion and repeat his heroics like he did against Atletico Madrid last year, the ace striker remained goalless in the second leg of the match. Juventus are currently placed third on the Serie A table with 52 points, just behind AC Milan and table-toppers Inter Milan.

'He has done very well'

Meanwhile, Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo has stated that the star strker is naturally disappointed with the Champions League exit but is focussing on the club's next game against Cagliari in the Serie A. Pirlo also opined that the rumours about Ronaldo's move are 'natural' after the elimination since he is the most important player in the world alongside Leo Messi.

"Ronaldo is fine. It's natural that he's disappointed by what happened the other night in the Champions League, he trained very well and has recovered to play tomorrow against Cagliari. He has always done well for us, scoring 90-odd goals and he has more than proved his worth," Prilo said. Notably, Ronaldo still has one more year left until his contract with Juventus expires.

It has been reported that Ronaldo could be on his way back to Real Madrid, with head coach Zinedine Zidane having said that Ronaldo is "magnificent" when asked about his side's possible interest. PSG director Leonardo has also said that the French giants are keeping a close eye to Ronaldo's situation along with Messi as well but refuted any plans to sign either.