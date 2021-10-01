Indian Football Team goalkeeper Amrinder Singh requested fans to follow their country's football team more closely after his earlier plea went viral on social media. In the plea, Amrinder had requested the media to stop tagging him in posts about former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh. Ever since the senior Congress leader relinquished his position as CM, several users have taken to social media to voice their opinion and mistakenly tagged the footballer instead of the ex-Chief Minister.

The netizens were confused as both the Indian football team goalkeeper and the former Punjab Chief Minister share a similar name and also have verified profiles on Twitter. The footballer's Twitter handle reads @Amrinder_1, while the former Punjab CM's handle reads @capt_amarinder. As a result, the ex-CM also felt sympathy for the Indian sportsman as he retweeted his post and said that he 'empathises' with him.

Amrinder Singh requests fans to follow Indian football more

Thanks to his former tweet getting viral and thereby garnering reach for the footballer, Amrinder Singh requested Indian fans to follow the country's football team more closely. The 28-year old goalkeeper tweeted,

Since this tweet got a lot of reach, I would like to take this opportunity to request every Indian to support Their National Football Team🙏🏻 With your support, we will be always motivated to keep performing better for our nation🇮🇳⚽ https://t.co/N7GcT98x4I — Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) October 1, 2021

Meanwhile, in his previous tweet, he had requested 'news media' and 'journalists' to stop tagging him for matters concerning the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh. The Indian football goalkeeper tweeted, "Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State, Punjab Please stop tagging me."

Captain Amarinder Singh empathises with Amrinder Singh

After Amrinder Singh plead to stop tagging him, Captain Amarinder Singh also acknowledged the footballer's request. The former Punjab Chief Minister retweeted the Indian goalkeeper's post and wished him the best of luck for his upcoming matches. The retweet read, "I empathize with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead."

What is next for Captain Amarinder Singh?

All eyes have been on Captain Amarinder Singh ever since he quit his post of Punjab Chief Minister. The senior Congress leader quit the party after four decades of service. After resigning from his position, he also dismissed speculations of joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Image: Twitter@Amrinder Singh, PTI