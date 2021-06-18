Amul Joins In On Cristiano Ronaldo-Coca Cola Controversy, Has 'Kool' Take On It

Known for running creative and witty social media campaigns, Amul’s cheeky take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub is now a viral advertising campaign for India’s dairy giant.

The football icon recently took the internet by storm with his simple act of moving Coca-Cola bottles out of the frame during a pre-match conference. In the aftermath of the incident, the soft drink company lost more than $4 billion in stock prices, fuelling further frenzy on social media.

Master of timing and wit in the ad industry, Amul did not let the golden opportunity pass and came up with another brilliant doodle with its own take on the incident.

In its latest cartoon, the Amul mascot was seen holding a bottle of its flavoured milk ‘Amul Kool’ in one hand and the company’s butter bar in the other, with the backdrop of the press conference. Across the doodle, ran the line, “Not bottling one's feeling, never pushed aside.”

Attending a Euro 2020 post-match press conference, Portugal striker Ronaldo looked slightly uncomfortable with the Coke bottles on the table and swiftly picked moved them away before lifting a water bottle. Multiple reports claimed that Ronaldo's disapproval of the drink resulted in a $4 billion fall in the company's stock value.

Fevicol's take on Ronaldo Coca Cola controversy

Earlier in the day, Pidilite’s adhesive brand Fevicol used the controversy to come up with another comical ad, boasting about its product. The text on the creative ad reads, "Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghatega" that roughly translates to "Neither the bottles will move, nor the valuation will decrease" reiterating its promise of unmatched bonding. The picture shows the empty chair and two bottles of Fevicol that are placed on the table.