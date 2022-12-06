Anand Mahindra Hails Japan Coach Hajime Moriyasu Despite World Cup Exit: 'Just Two Words'

Indian business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra heaped praise on Japanese coach Hajime Moriyasu for his kind gesture to the fans after suffering a disappointing exit at the FIFA World Cup 2022. After his side lost 3-1 to Croatia on penalties, Moriyasu thanked the traveling fans for their support by bowing down.

Anand Mahindra lauds Japan coach for kind gesture

Taking to his Twitter account on December 6, Anand Mahindra posted an image of Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu bowing down to thank the fans and stated that he had just two words to describe this kind gesture: 'Dignity' and 'grace.' Despite the defeat against Croatia, Moriyasu's side put up an outstanding performance at the FIFA World Cup and gave their fans plenty to cheer about.

Just two words to describe this: Dignity. Grace.

Team Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bowing to fans in gratitude

Despite being drawn into a 'group of death', the Japanese team is likely to have exceeded expectations as they topped a group by defeating two former FIFA World Cup champions. The Blue Samarai beat both 2010 champions Spain and 2014 champions Germany by an identical scoreline of 2-1.

And even in the Round of 16 clash against Croatia, the Japanese team put their heart and bodies on the line to try their best to pull off a historic victory. Unfortunately for them, they could not hold on to the lead after Daizen Maeda scored the opener in the 43rd minute.

Croatia came roaring back with record-breaker Ivan Perišić scoring the equalizer in the 55th minute with an outstanding header. As a result of the goal, Perišić became the first Croatian to score 10 or more goals in major tournaments. The scores remain tied at 1-1 until the end of extra time, with penalties to decide the winner.

Eventually, the more experienced Croatian side showcased their mettle by winning the shootout 3-1. Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero in the penalty shootout as he saved three spot-kicks and just conceded one. Mario Pasalic then converted the winning penalty to secure Croatia's place in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 2018 runners-up of the tournament will now face Brazil in the last eight on December 9.