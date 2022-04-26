Ancelotti Explains Reason Behind PSG Exit; 'If I Didn’t Beat Porto, They Would Sack Me'

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, talked about his stint with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and revealed why he decided to walk away from the managerial role of the team back in 2013. Before joining Real Madrid in July 2013 for his first tenure, Ancelotti served as the coach of PSG from January 2012 to June 2013 and managed them in 77 games before his dramatic exit from the club. Ancelotti shed light on his spell at the Parc de Princes where he guided the team to Ligue 1 title glory in the 2012-2013 season but was then given an ultimatum by the management.

As reported by Goal, Ancelotti told Movistar+, “For a Champions League match in which we were already through to the knockouts, we had lost a league game [to Nice 2-1] before winning [against Evian 4-0], and they told me that if I didn’t beat Porto, they would sack me.“I told them, 'how can you say that to me, it breaks our trust'. I decided to leave in February, even if they wanted to renew me.”

He also revealed that he went there he enjoyed working with Leonardo, who had played under him at AC Milan and he liked the project in the beginning. “We started to change the structure of training sessions, to put in a kitchen, etc. Because French players arrive half an hour before training and leave half an hour afterwards. I liked the project, but in the second year they weren’t so happy with me,” the 62-year-old said.

Ancelotti is now aiming for his fourth Champions League title as Real Madrid faces Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Will Mauricio Pochettino leave PSG after exit from UCL 2021-22?

Meanwhile, PSG suffer a somewhat similar fate this time around too as they have already picked up the Ligue 1 2021-22 season but are being linked with reports about manager Mauricio Pochettino’s exit. PSG bowed out of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 after Madrid got the better of them ahead of the quarterfinal stage. Reports suggest that Pochettino’s exit from the club is imminent, and Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte has offered himself in a 2-year contract.

