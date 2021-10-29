Ancelotti On Hazard's Possible Exit: 'If A Player Wants To Leave, He Is Going To Leave'

Though Real Madrid are currently sitting second in La Liga, three points off leaders Real Sociedad, the Blancos do have a game in hand. They recently defeated Barcelona at the weekend and then had a goalless draw against Osasuna as Eden Hazard came on as a second-half substitute but could not have much of an impact on the outcome of the match. The Belgian forward has had an injury-filled stint at the Spanish capital club and recently the Merengues boss Carlo Ancelotti was asked if he would let Hazard go if the former Blues star wanted to leave.

Ancelotti's reply was firm and diplomatic: "I have never in my coaching career forced a player who wanted to leave to stay," Ancelotti said during Friday's pre-match press conference. "In my personal opinion, there is no question about it. If a player wants to leave, he is going to leave. There is not much doubt about this..."

Vinicius Jr. is young and can take the tackles

Don Carlo was then asked if how Vinicius was doing after being fouled a little extra in the recent few matches. Ancelotti was also asked about the possible return of Gareth Bale and he said that there is currently no update but hopes he will be back after the international break later next month.

"No, Vinicius is very young and recovers better than others," he noted at Friday's pre-match press conference. "On the physical side, the day he is not right or does not maintain his level of fitness, he will go to the bench."

Football in Spain

The Madrid boss was also asked about how football has changed since his last stint at Real Madrid and the Italian coach then said that it is different. He added that the teams now have improved in defence but refused to comment if it was better now or before.

"I'm not saying better or worse. Just different," he replied during Friday's pre-match press conference. "Spanish football is now a more all-round style of football compared to my first spell. Now there is an improvement in defence and teams are more direct. In my first spell there was more control of the game, now there is more direct football. There is no better or worse football, there is football where a coach has to enjoy the qualities of his players. I really liked what (Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni) Iraola said the other day about long balls, something that Rayo are using very well."

(Image: AP)