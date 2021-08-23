Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti Unsure Of Promising Bale & Hazard Regular Game Time This Season

Real Madrid managed to earn themselves a point against a tough Levante side thanks to a brace from Vinicius Jr. The Los Blancos ended the game with a thrilling scoreline of 3-3 after they fell behind twice in the second half. Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale both started the match, with the latter getting the game's opening goal. According to Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, the amount of playing time that the forwards will be getting is not something he can definitively answer. He also said that he is enjoying the quality he has at his disposal.

"I can’t tell you how many minutes they’re going to play. There’s a lot of competition upfront. We’ve got some quality forwards like Bale, Vini Jr., Hazard, Benzema, and Jovic, who did well (against Levante). I have to enjoy that quality on the pitch by handing those who deserve to be out there the game time."

Vinicius is capable of scoring goals according to Ancelotti

Ancelotti also spoke about Vinicius, who was criticised for his lack of goalscoring last season but managed to score two brilliantly taken goals against Levante.

"Vinicius Jr. has the quality and is very quick. Is he a great goalscorer? I don’t know about that, because he enjoys playing out wide. He needs to score goals like the first one he got, by taking players on, because he’s quicker than his opponents. It’s tougher for him when in the box, but given his quality, he’s capable of scoring goals from range and in one-on-one situations. He’ll be important for us."

Ancelotti added that the Brazilian winger may start next week's game and that it is more important that players are on the pitch at the end of the game rather than at the start.

"He may start next week’s game, we’ll have to see. It’s more important that you’re on the pitch at the end of the game rather than at the start and he did that today thanks to his freshness and ability. Vinicius Jr. has scored three goals in two matches and that’s the sign of a really important player. I don’t give too much importance to who starts because I’ve got such a good squad. We’ve scored a lot of goals in these first two games. The problem isn’t whether Vinicius Jr starts or not, the concern is if he isn’t scoring but he got two goals today."

The defence was the problem, not goalscoring

Ancelotti analysed what went wrong in the game and said it was in defence and not attack; he pointed out that their defensive line wasn’t right for the first, and they were out of position. For the second, it was three against two, and that should not be happening.

"Where we have gone wrong and dropped points is not in attack but in defence. The third goal was unlucky. For the first, our defensive line wasn’t right and we were out of position. For the second, it was three against two and that can’t happen. It should at least be three against three when the cross came over."

Image Credits: AP