Ander Herrera Among 5 PSG Stars Up For Sale To Recoup Funds For Key Transfers: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has swung into action with the January transfer window around the corner. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss, who replaced Thomas Tuchel only last week, has shortlisted five players to ensure their exit in an attempt to make way for some key arrivals. Among these, former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has emerged as a surprising name.

Also Read | PSG transfer news: Ligue 1 giants could swoop in for Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi

PSG transfer news: Ander Herrera transfer away from French capital

Herrera made his way to the French capital in 2019 and has managed 42 appearances as of yet, while also racking up two goals. But his stint with the defending Ligue 1 champions could be cut short prematurely with the arrival of Pochettino. The Spaniard is among the five players to be sold in January.

According to a report by Spanish media publication Marca, the Argentine tactician wants to raise money for his transfer splurge this window. To meet his objectives, he has identified Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye and Leandro Paredes, apart from Herrera. PSG have set a target of raising £50 million with the sale of these players.

Also Read | Pochettino leaves PSG's gates open for Messi, insists great players are welcome

Pochettino transfer targets include Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen

Draxler sees off his contract at the end of the current season. He has been linked with a shocking move to the Premier League with Leeds United considered the front runners to sign him. In an attempt to avoid losing out the Germany international for free, the Ligue 1 heavyweights will look to sell him off this month.

Pochettino's arrival has propelled link-ups of several players he has managed in the past. Pochettino's transfer targets, according to several media reports, include Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, both of whom are currently struggling with their respective clubs.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos set for INCREDIBLE union with LaLiga rival Lionel Messi at PSG next season?

Will Pochettino succeed in halting Mbappe transfer amid Messi links?

Besides, a possible reunion with Spurs shot-stopper Hugo Lloris is also not being ruled out completely. Moreover, Barcelona icon Lionel Messi might ply his trade with PSG, with Pochettino hinting at the transfer. In the pre-match presser, the manager asserted that all great players are welcome at PSG. Halting the Kylian Mbappe transfer will also be one of the key priorities for the former Spurs boss.

Also Read | New Manager Mauricio Pochettino Wants Players To Be Deserving Enough To Wear PSG Jersey

Image courtesy: Ander Herrera Twitter