Andre Wisdom Stabbed And Robbed In Liverpool, Remains Stable In Hospital

Former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom was stabbed multiple times and robbed in Toxteth, Liverpool on Saturday. Derby have confirmed that the 'Andre Wisdom stabbed' news stating the former Liverpool man was "victims of an unprovoked assault and robbery." Wisdom was immediately rushed to the hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Andre Wisdom stabbed and robbed: What happened to Andre Wisdom?

Andre Wisdom, who played full 90 minutes for Derby during the 2-1 win over Reading this weekend, had reportedly travelled to his home in Merseyside after the match. Per Sky Sports' 'Andre Wisdom stabbed' report, the defender drove to Toxteth on Saturday night in order to pick up a relative. He was attacked on the street as soon as he stepped out of his car. The 27-year-old was stabbed more than once, before being robbed. Wisdom was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where he now remains in stable condition. The Merseyside police department is investigating the attack.

Andre Wisdom stabbed: Derby County statement

"Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery. He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital. The club will focus its efforts on supporting Andre and his family," Derby County confirmed the attack in a statement.

Fortunately for the 27-year-old, the 'Andre Wisdom stabbed' incident did not cause any severe injuries. Wisdom is expected to be released from the hospital before the coming weekend. However, it will be difficult to gauge when he would return to action for the Rams. As of now, the defender looks set to miss Wednesday's match against Preston North United and the weekend's crucial match against Nottingham Forest.

Andre Wisdom joined Liverpool FC's youth team from Bradford City in 2008. He made his Liverpool debut in 2012 but failed to stake a claim as a regular in the first team. After loan spells at Derby County, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Red Bull Salzburg, he permanently joined the Rams in 2017. At Derby, Wisdom established himself as a regular member of the first team. This season, the former Liverpool defender has played 18 matches (16 starts) in the Championship. Derby, who are chasing promotion to the Premier League, currently occupy the eighth spot with 57 points in 39 games - three-points off sixth-placed Cardiff City.

