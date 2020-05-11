Andres Iniesta Net Worth, Barcelona Career And 2010 World Cup-winning Goal

Andres Iniesta was part of a golden era of Spanish players including the likes of Iker Casillas, Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernandez and Fernando Torres amongst others. The iconic La Masia product formed a crucial part of the Barcelona side under Pep Guardiola which is widely considered as one of the greatest sides in modern football. Andres Iniesta turned 36 on Monday, May 11, and celebrated his birthday in Japan along with friends and family. Here's a look at the Andres Iniesta net worth and the Andres Iniesta Barcelona journey.

Andres Iniesta 2010 World Cup goal

Andres Iniesta Barcelona career

Andres Iniesta net worth

When Andres Iniesta joined the La Masia academy, he quickly grabbed the attention of the first-team players. Current Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola once famously told Xavi, "You're going to retire me but his lad [Iniesta] is going to retire us all." Iniesta made his Barcelona debut in 2002 aged just 18 but started playing regularly for Barcelona in the 2004-05 season. After making 442 appearances for Barcelona and scoring 35 goals, Andres Iniesta opted to move to Asia to play for Vissel Kobe in Japan.

Andres Iniesta net worth

As of May 11, 2020, Andres Iniesta net worth is valued at just over €110 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The iconic Spanish midfielder joined Vissel Kobe and has made 38 appearances for the J-League side scoring nine goals in the process. In 2018, the Andres Iniesta net worth received a huge boost as he signed a contract with Japan's Vissel Kobe that will see him earn €27 million per year for three years. In doing so, Andres Iniesta became one of the 10 highest-paid footballers in the world and one of the 50 highest-paid athletes across various sports.

Andres Iniesta Spain career

Disclaimer: The above Andres Iniesta net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Andres Iniesta net worth figures.

