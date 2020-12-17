Andres Iniesta Posts Picture From Hospital, Injury To Keep Him Out For 4 Months

Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta, who suffered a major injury, has gone under the knife and shared a post-operation update for his fans. The former Spain player is a Blaugrana legend, having registered over 674 appearances in Barcelona helping them win many trophies. He was also a vital cog of Barcelona's set up that registered 2 trebles in 2015 and 2009. During his stay at Barcelona, Andres Iniesta won nine La Liga's four UCL's among others. After moving away from Nou Camp in 2018, the 36-year-old midfielder currently plays for Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Andres Iniesta injury update

The Spanish midfielder suffered from an injury while playing in the knockout match of the Asian Champions League. The 36-year-old, who now plays for Japanese side Vissel Kobe, got injured during his team’s round-of-16 match against Shanghai SIPG. He was subsequently substituted after the knock and rested for the quarter-final.

However, he did make an influential cameo appearance against Suwon Bluewings after coming on in the 113th minute and scoring his team’s first penalty kick. Iniesta's Vissel Kobe managed to reach the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League before they were shown the door. Iniesta, who helped his team qualify reach the semi-finals, is now sidelined for a period of four months.

Andres Iniesta injury latest update

After rupturing a muscle in his quad, Iniesta had a homecoming as the Spanish midfielder went back to Barcelona and got his thigh operated by Ramon Cugat. After the surgery, he took to the social media platform Twitter and shared an update on the same. He said how the operation was a "success “ and went on to add that he is feeling very well. Despite the injury, the former Barcelona star has revealed how he won’t cut short his playing career. According to reports, Iniesta is planning to return to Vissel Kobe for the next season after completing his recovery.

Vissel Kobe news

Vissel Kobe will feature in their last match of the 2020 campaign this week. Thie next season of J1 League 2021 is scheduled to start in February. The 2010 World Cup hero joined the Japanese side after saying his goodbyes at Nou Camp in 2018. As of now, he has made over 74 appearances for the Vissel Kobe registering 18 assists and finding the back of the net 16 times. Andres Iniesta reported fetches a massive wage of £430,000 a week from the Japanese outfit.

