Andriy Shevchenko's Rallying Cry For Help: 'Ukraine Going Through Hell, Please Stop War'

Legendary Ukrainian footballer and former politician Andriy Shevchenko pleaded for the stoppage of the ongoing war in his motherland, stating that his nation was going through hell. The 45-year old's plea for peace came after the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 12th on Monday, with Moscow showing no signs of stopping their desire to invade Kyiv.

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a 'special military operation' against Ukraine on Thursday two weeks ago, massive destruction has been witnessed along the streets of major Ukrainian cities including Kyiv and Kharkiv, with several innocent civilians losing their lives.

Andriy Shevchenko pleads for Russia Ukraine war to stop

While speaking to DAZN, Andriy Shevchenko said "We ask for help to find funds. Ukraine lacks food and medical equipment is running low. We need everything, but also moral support: people must protest and talk more, Ukraine needs more humanity. We must demonstrate to stop this war, try in every way to help my country win this battle, to end the war as soon as possible. We must cancel all human losses. War is the worst thing there is. My country, right now, is going through hell. I am trying to reach people's hearts to raise funds and help: there are so many people in Ukraine who need help."

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war enters day 12, it is believed that the two nations will meet for the third round of peace talks on Monday to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for people. Meanwhile, Russian media reports have claimed that their delegate flew to Belarus on March 7 for the third round of peace talks with Ukraine.

‼️#Russian government media report that a #Russian delegation flew to #Belarus for the third round of talks with #Ukraine. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 7, 2022

While Shevchenko is grateful for all the solidarity that is being shown towards Ukraine, he has urged the world of sport to rally their support behind his native country. "The world of sport is proving to be alongside Ukraine: much is already being done, but fundraising is important for us. The right channel to donate is that of the Red Cross, the official one of the Government is fine too," added the AC Milan legend.

He went on to give special thanks for the support shown by Italy, which he refers to as his second homeland, having played most of his football there. "I talked a lot with the Italian ambassador to speed up and understand how to raise funds to help: many shelters and many people need basic necessities. I want to thank the Italian people for the support shown to my country, it was very important to hear it," added the 45-year old.

Shevchenko ended his remarks by acknowledging the difficulties Italy and the rest of the world has faced in the past two years before pleading for help once again in this grave situation. "Thank you very much. Italy was my second homeland and will forever remain a very important nation for me: now it is also for Ukraine. Thank you for everything and please help us: we know that these last two years have been difficult for the world but, if you can, check the Ukrainian embassy websites and help us," pleaded the former Ukrainian international.