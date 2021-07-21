Andros Townsend Signs Everton On Free Transfer, Bids Farewell To Crystal Palace

Everton has confirmed the signing of Andros Townsend for two years, keeping him there till the end of June 2023. The 30-year-old joins on a free transfer after his contract with Crystal Palace expired on June 30, 2021.

The forward had spent five years at Crystal and made a total of 182 appearances while managing to score 16 goals and rack up 28 assists.

Hardworking Townsend looking for a challenge

Townsend in his first interview at the club said, "I think everyone knows what Everton is. It’s a massive football club, it’s very ambitious, a club which has been trying to get back to where it belongs into Europe and beyond,” Townsend told evertontv. “I’ll be doing all I can to help the Club do that. Everton is a massive football club and has big ambitions next season. As the old cliché goes, it was a no-brainer."

“Rafa is very experienced. He does a lot of work on the tactical side on the training pitch, he leaves no stone unturned. But more importantly, he’s a great man, a great man-manager, and he’s always talking to you. I’m sure he will be very successful here.”

Townsend also talked about how it was his job to prove that he is good enough to be an important part of his new club and that he has been working hard in training so that he can go out there show everyone that he is an 'important player'.

A graduate of the Tottenham Hotspur academy and featuring in various England youth teams, Townsend was initially loaned out to several League One and then Championship clubs alongside limited Tottenham appearances, before gaining his Premier League debut on 16 September 2012. After further limited appearances and then a half-season loan to Premier League club Queens Park Rangers, Townsend established himself as a Tottenham player for the 2013–14 and 2014–15 seasons. He subsequently fell out of favour at Tottenham, and following a short spell at Newcastle United in the 2015–16 season, he transferred to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2016.

At Tottenham, Andros managed to rack up 11 goals and 15 assists in 93 appearances for them.

