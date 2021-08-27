Andy Murray Slams Man United Fans Who 'lost Voice' As Ronaldo Returns To Old Trafford

Britain's Andy Murray criticized Manchester United fans who were abusing Christiano Ronaldo a day before and claimed that they had appeared to have lost their voices as he returned to Old Trafford. Calling it a funny old game, Murray pointed out the dual nature of the fans whenever they saw something that doesn’t please them. After Manchester City pulled out of the race to sign Ronaldo, Manchester United advanced their talks with the footballer to secure a deal.

Ronaldo kick-started his career with Manchester United in 2003 and played for them till 2009, scoring 84 goals in 196 appearances. He moved to Real Madrid in 2009 for a world record transfer fee of €94 million and went on to score 311 goals in 292 games. After his move to Juventus in 2018, he has since scored 81 goals in 98 appearances.

All the man united fans that were absolutely abusing Ronaldo yesterday appear to have lost their voices today…. Funny old game — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 27, 2021

Previously when Manchester City were in the race to rope in the legendary footballer, Manchester United fans were visibly divided in their support for Ronaldo. It is understandable that the United fans were clearly hurt by the speculation of Ronaldo joining Manchester City, but chose to react by abusing the footballer. Among the many reactions, one of the fans said, Ronaldo, was his favourite player of all time, but he has become the least favourite now.

My favourite player of all time to one of my least.



Loyalty and respect to where you were made are key and crucial to cementing a legacy.



Messi didn’t move to Real Madrid — Taylor (@TaylorFettMUFC) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, one of the Manchester United fans expressed that Ronaldo’s relationship with the teams' fans has ended now.

There would be no relationship he’s dead to us simple — MUFC🇾🇪 (@oleshowtimereds) August 25, 2021

Another user said, Ronaldo was his idol while growing up and he had always loved him as a player even after his transfer to Real Madrid. If Ronaldo chooses to go to City, he would definitely lose his respect for him.

He was my idol growing up I absolutely adored him and have always loved him as a player even when he went to Real Madrid, if he goes to City I will lose a great deal of respect for him and I would love to know what Fergie would make of that. — Ollie Newman (@ollienewman95) August 25, 2021

However, at the time of writing this article, Manchester United have already signed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Christiano Ronaldo in the club. In the official release on the club’s official website, Manchester United stated, “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical”.

Christiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and has won over 30 major trophies in his career. His list of achievements includes five UEFA Champions League titles, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his country Portugal. During his first stint with Manchester United before he joined Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games.

