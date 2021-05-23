Last Updated:

ANG Vs LIL Dream11: Angers Vs Lille Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Here's a look at our ANG vs LIL Dream11 prediction and top picks ahead of Lille potentially sealing the Ligue 1 title against Angers on Sunday, May 23.

Lille (LIL) will lock horns with Angers (ANG) at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, May 23, knowing that a win will see them lift the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title on the final day of the season. The Ligue 1 matchday 38 clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Monday, May 24 at 12:45 AM IST). Here's a look at our ANG vs LIL Dream11 prediction and top picks for the highly-anticipated contest. 

Angers vs Lille: 2020-21 Ligue 1 matchday 38 game preview

Ninety minutes separates Lille from ending Paris Saint-Germain's reign of dominance in the French top division, and while their title destiny is still in their own hands, a goalless stalemate with Saint-Etienne last week has led to a bit of uncertainty creeping in before the final gameweek. Lille sit just one point clear of Paris Saint-Germain at the summit, with Christophe Galtier's side on the verge of bringing the Ligue 1 title back at Lille after 10 years. 

On the other hand, Angers are in 12th place on the Ligue 1 table and assured of survival. Stephane Moulin's men have managed 44 points from their 37 games and have nothing but pride to play for this weekend. This could potentially work in favour of Lille. 

  • Probable starting line-up for Angers: Bernardoni; Doumbia, Thomas, Pavlovic, Capelle; Mangani, Bobichon; Thioub, Fulgini, Lage; Bahoken
  • Probable starting line-up for Lille: Maignan; Celik, Djalo, Botman, Reinildo; Araujo, Andre, Soumare, Bamba; David, Yilmaz

ANG vs LIL Dream11 team

  • Goalkeeper - Bernardoni
  • Defenders - Botman, Thomas, Celik, 
  • Midfielders - Araujo (VC), Andre, Mangani, Bobichon, Bamba
  • Forwards - Yilmaz (C), David

ANG vs LIL Dream11 top picks 

  • Top picks for Angers - Bernardoni, Mangani
  • Top picks for Lille - Yilmaz, Araujo

ANG vs LIL match prediction 

Lille have built a formidable squad this season and have excellent players in their ranks at the moment. Les Dogues could potentially mark a historic moment for the club this weekend and will need to step up in what could be an era-defining match. Angers are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and have troubled their opponents on numerous occasions in the past. Lille are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game 3-1.

Note: The aforementioned ANG vs LIL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. Our ANG vs LIL Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

