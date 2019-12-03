The Debate
ANG Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Football News

A resurgent Marseille will visit Angers in Ligue 1 on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Keep reading for the ANG vs MAR Dream11 preview, team news and predictions.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
ang vs mar dream11

Angers will host Marseille on Tuesday in Ligue 1 Matchday 16. Marseille under Andre Villas-Boas have been playing admirably but face a tough task away to third-placed Angers. Keep reading for the ANG vs MAR Dream11 prediction, team news and top picks.

Venue: Stade Raymond-Kopa, Angers, France

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Time: 11:30 PM IST

ANG vs MAR preview

Marseille sit second in the league behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with 28 points after 15 games. They have won 8 games while losing 3 so far. After losing to PSG in late October, Marseille have won 4 games in a row and are entering the contest brimming with confidence.

Angers themselves are defying expectations this season. After finishing 13th last season, they currently sit third with 24 points with 7 wins and 5 losses. After losing to Nice this past weekend, Stephane Moulin's men would be hoping to bounce back on Tuesday night.

Angers win-loss record: LWDWL

Marsielle win-loss record: WWWWL

ANG vs MAR team injuries and suspension

Angers: Farid El Melali (ankle), Ibrahim Cisse (ankle), Stephane Bahoken (hamstring)

Marseille: Florian Thauvin (ankle)

ANG vs MAR probable line-ups

Angers: Ludovic Butelle (GK), Vincent Manceau, Mateo Pavlovic, Romain Thomas, Theo Pellenard, Baptiste Santamaria, Angelo Fulgini, Antonin Bobichon, Thomas Mangani, Sada Thioub, Rachid Alioui

Marseille: Steve Mandanda (GK), Jordan Amavi, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Bouna Sarr, Morgan Sanson, Boubacar Kamara, Valentin Rongier, Dimitri Payet, Dario Benedetto, Nemanja Radonjic

ANG vs MAR Dream11 top picks

Captain: Dimitri Payet

Vice-Captain: Rachid Alioui

ANG vs MAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Duje Caleta-Car, Jordan Amavi, Vincent Manceau

Midfielders: Dimitri Payet, Nemanja Radonjic, Morgan Sanson, Thomas Mangani, Angelo Fulgini

Attackers: Dario Benedetto, Rachid Alioui

ANG vs MAR Dream11 prediction

Angers 1-3 Marseille

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Published:
