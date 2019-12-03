ANG Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Angers will host Marseille on Tuesday in Ligue 1 Matchday 16. Marseille under Andre Villas-Boas have been playing admirably but face a tough task away to third-placed Angers. Keep reading for the ANG vs MAR Dream11 prediction, team news and top picks.
Venue: Stade Raymond-Kopa, Angers, France
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Time: 11:30 PM IST
#SCOOM ＳＱＵＡＤ— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) December 2, 2019
Going for 🖐 pic.twitter.com/Yfie4kpbn3
Marseille sit second in the league behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with 28 points after 15 games. They have won 8 games while losing 3 so far. After losing to PSG in late October, Marseille have won 4 games in a row and are entering the contest brimming with confidence.
Angers themselves are defying expectations this season. After finishing 13th last season, they currently sit third with 24 points with 7 wins and 5 losses. After losing to Nice this past weekend, Stephane Moulin's men would be hoping to bounce back on Tuesday night.
Angers win-loss record: LWDWL
Marsielle win-loss record: WWWWL
Angers: Farid El Melali (ankle), Ibrahim Cisse (ankle), Stephane Bahoken (hamstring)
Marseille: Florian Thauvin (ankle)
Angers: Ludovic Butelle (GK), Vincent Manceau, Mateo Pavlovic, Romain Thomas, Theo Pellenard, Baptiste Santamaria, Angelo Fulgini, Antonin Bobichon, Thomas Mangani, Sada Thioub, Rachid Alioui
Marseille: Steve Mandanda (GK), Jordan Amavi, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Bouna Sarr, Morgan Sanson, Boubacar Kamara, Valentin Rongier, Dimitri Payet, Dario Benedetto, Nemanja Radonjic
Captain: Dimitri Payet
Vice-Captain: Rachid Alioui
Goalkeeper: Steve Mandanda
Defenders: Duje Caleta-Car, Jordan Amavi, Vincent Manceau
Midfielders: Dimitri Payet, Nemanja Radonjic, Morgan Sanson, Thomas Mangani, Angelo Fulgini
Attackers: Dario Benedetto, Rachid Alioui
Angers 1-3 Marseille
Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
