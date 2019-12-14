ANG Vs MON Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Top Picks And Other Details

Angers will play against Monaco in Ligue 1 on Friday, December 14, 2019 (December 15, 12.30 am IST). The match will be played at Stade Jean-Bouin. Let us look at the match preview, top picks, predictions and other details of the match.

Also Read | Real Madrid, Juventus Among Europe's Top Clubs Vouching For Champions League Revamp

ANG vs MON Dream11 Match Preview

Monaco are placed 11th in the League points table, with 24 points. They have won seven games, while drawing on three occasions and losing six games. Angers are placed 12th in the point table, with seven wins, three draws and seven defeats in 17 games. Monaco won their previous match against SC Amiens while Angers lost against Rennes.

ANG vs MON Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Stade Jean-Bouin

Date: December 14, 2019 (December 15)

Time: 12.30 am IST

Also Read | Wolves Better Manchester United In Europa League Game Against Besiktas; Here's How

ANG vs MON Dream11 Top Picks

Thomas Mangani will be the key for the Angers midfield, having scored two goals and assisted once so far in the League. The player has a passing accuracy of 85% this season. Aleksander Golovin has been one of the best performers for Monaco this season. He has scored three goals, while bagging three assists and a pass accuracy of 81% from 14 games.

ANG vs MON Dream11 Predicted Lineups

Angers- Ludovic Butelle, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore (c), Thomas, Theo Pellenard, Baptiste Santamaria, Pierrick Capelle, Angelo Fulgini, Thomas Mangani, Mathias Lage, Rachid Alioui

Monaco- Benjamin Lecomte, Gial Dias, Gulliermo Maripan, Kamil Glik (c), Jemerson, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Aleksander Golovin, Keita Balde, Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins, Wissam ben Yedder

Also Read | Marouane Fellaini: 'Still In Touch With Jose Mourinho But I'm Happy In China'

ANG vs MON Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Ismael Traore

Vice-captain: Cesc Fabregas

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Wants A Rematch With Bayern Munich, This Time With A 'proper' Team

ANG vs MON Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: Benjamin Lecomte

Defenders: Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Kamil Glik, Jemerson

Midfielders: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Aleksander Golovin, Angelo Fulgini

Forwards: Wissam ben Yedder, Cesc Fabregas, Thomas Mangani

ANG vs MON Dream11 Match predictions

Monaco are likely to win the match against Angers.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.