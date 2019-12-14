ANG Vs MON Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Top Picks And Other Details

Angers will play against Monaco in Ligue 1 on Friday, December 14, 2019 (December 15, 12.30 am IST). The match will be played at Stade Jean-Bouin. Let us look at the match preview, top picks, predictions and other details of the match.
Also Read | Real Madrid, Juventus Among Europe's Top Clubs Vouching For Champions League Revamp
Monaco are placed 11th in the League points table, with 24 points. They have won seven games, while drawing on three occasions and losing six games. Angers are placed 12th in the point table, with seven wins, three draws and seven defeats in 17 games. Monaco won their previous match against SC Amiens while Angers lost against Rennes.
Venue: Stade Jean-Bouin
Date: December 14, 2019 (December 15)
Time: 12.30 am IST
Also Read | Wolves Better Manchester United In Europa League Game Against Besiktas; Here's How
Thomas Mangani will be the key for the Angers midfield, having scored two goals and assisted once so far in the League. The player has a passing accuracy of 85% this season. Aleksander Golovin has been one of the best performers for Monaco this season. He has scored three goals, while bagging three assists and a pass accuracy of 81% from 14 games.
Angers- Ludovic Butelle, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore (c), Thomas, Theo Pellenard, Baptiste Santamaria, Pierrick Capelle, Angelo Fulgini, Thomas Mangani, Mathias Lage, Rachid Alioui
Monaco- Benjamin Lecomte, Gial Dias, Gulliermo Maripan, Kamil Glik (c), Jemerson, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Aleksander Golovin, Keita Balde, Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins, Wissam ben Yedder
Also Read | Marouane Fellaini: 'Still In Touch With Jose Mourinho But I'm Happy In China'
Captain: Ismael Traore
Vice-captain: Cesc Fabregas
Also Read | Jose Mourinho Wants A Rematch With Bayern Munich, This Time With A 'proper' Team
Goal-keeper: Benjamin Lecomte
Defenders: Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Kamil Glik, Jemerson
Midfielders: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Aleksander Golovin, Angelo Fulgini
Forwards: Wissam ben Yedder, Cesc Fabregas, Thomas Mangani
Monaco are likely to win the match against Angers.
Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.