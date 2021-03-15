Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos' Family Held Hostage During PSG's Loss Vs Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Angel Di Maria had to be abruptly withdrawn from the Ligue 1 clash against Nantes after reports surfaced that his family was held hostage in Paris. Reportedly, it was a robbery attempt in the French capital, with the Argentine superstar's wife and children in presence at home.

Di Maria started in the attack against Nantes alongside Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler, but could not play the complete game. Things looked grim when the former Real Madrid superstar was withdrawn around the hour-mark, to be subsequently replaced by Leandro Paredes.

It was soon reported by RMC Sports that Di Maria had to leave the Parc des Princes immediately after being informed that a violent robbery took place at his home. The report also claimed that his family, including his wife and children, were held hostage by the robbers.

A few hours later, another report claimed that Di Maria's teammate and PSG captain Marquinhos' parents were also robbed in the city around the same time.

PSG struggle against Nantes

Apart from the robbery reports, manager Mauricio Pochettino had other reasons to worry as his side failed to hold on their guard against Nantes. Draxler did put the defending Ligue 1 champions in the front before the first half but saw his goal being cancelled by Randal Kolo in the 59th minute.

Moses Simon bagged the lead for the visitors as PSG were caught off-guard during a sensational counter-attack. And the Parc des Princes outfit could not come to even terms on the scoresheet, with Nantes depriving them of an all-important three points, further hampering their chances of clinching the Ligue 1 title.

PSG next play Lille in French Cup

Pochettino was seemingly upset with his side's display. Speaking to the media after the game, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager said, "It's not an excuse but there was a drop in energy. We talked about things other than football after the game in the locker room. The truth is that the first period we controlled the match, but after the equaliser, we had trouble and we were not strong enough to hang onto this match."

Following the defeat, PSG sit second in the Ligue 1 standings with 60 points in 29 games. The defending Ligue 1 champions trail by three points to current leaders Lille. Mauricio Pochettino's men will next take on Lille in the round of 16 of the French Cup on Wednesday.

