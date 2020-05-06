Angel Di Maria's Wife Labels English People 'weird' With 'disgusting' Cuisine

Much was expected of Angel Di Maria when he signed for Manchester United in 2014. The Red Devils were in a period of transition, having sacked Sir Alex Ferguson's successor David Moyes and appointed Louis van Gaal in his place. United then made a statement of intent in the transfer window while bringing in Di Maria from Real Madrid for a reported fee of £59.7 million - a British transfer record at the time. Having handed the skilful Argentine the famed No. 7 shirt, the stage was set for Di Maria to repeat his Real Madrid exploits at the Theatre of Dreams. However, things did not go according to plan for Di Maria in the Premier League. The Angel Di Maria Man United career ended after just one season in which he scored just three goals in 27 appearances for the Red Devils.

Also Read | Angel Di Maria's ingenious skill 'broke' Carles Puyol's ankle in El Clasico 2013: Watch

Angel Di Maria PSG career

Growing camaraderie between Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria

Also Read | Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria PSG out of Argentina squad for friendlies

Angel Di Maria wife Jorgelina Cardoso labels English people 'weird' with 'disgusting' cuisine

In a recent interview with Spanish morning show Los Angeles de la Manana, Angel Di Maria’s wife Jorgelina Cardoso went on a full-blown rant when she was asked about their time in Manchester. Di Maria wife was quoted as saying, “I begged Angel, any place but England and one year later we were in Manchester, s***. I didn't like anything at all. The people were all skinny, neat, weird. You are walking and you don't know if they are going to kill you or not. The food is disgusting. The girls all use a lot of makeup like they are dolls.” The Di Maria PSG journey began in 2015 after Man United decided to cut their losses. Having spent five years in the French capital, Di Maria has scored 47 goals in 144 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

Also Read | Angel Di Maria PSG mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes lion tattoo on his back roar by tensing his muscles

Also Read | Angel Di Maria Man United mate Marcos Rojo flouts COVID-19 lockdown rules to smoke and play cards

Angel Di Maria Man United career

Why did Di Maria leave Man United?

Angel Di Maria for Man United:



💰 Fee: £59.7m

👕 Games: 32

⚽ Goals: 4



Verdict: Miss ❌ pic.twitter.com/3XjZgPf2rZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 22, 2019

Angel Di Maria's Man United tenure was nothing short of a nightmare. Brought in by Louis Van Gaal, the former Madrid winger failed to adjust to the physical nature of the Premier League. As evident by his wife's claims, Di Maria and his family failed to settle down in Manchester which prompted him to move abroad in search of greener pastures.

Also Read | Angel Di Maria Man United mate Wayne Rooney 'man-marked' by guards on Man United night outs