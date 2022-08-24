Angel Di Maria's Wife Lifts Lid On Time At Man United; 'It Was Horrible, So Horrible'

Argentine footballer Angel di Maria’s wife Jorgelina Cardoso recently appeared in an interview with the Argentinian TV show LAM and made notable revelations about the 34-year-old’s stint with Premier League giants Manchester United. Di Maria made a move to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in July this year. Prior to playing seven seasons with the Paris-based team, the Argentine forward suffered a terrible campaign in the 2014-15 season with Manchester United.

Meanwhile, as reported by Daily Mail, speaking in the interview, Cardoso said Di Maria joined Manchester United after looking at the lucrative contract. She went on to reveal that she initially shifted to England with her husband, but was soon back at home due to the terrible time she had in England. Di Maria signed a five-year contract with United in 2014 for a then-British record deal of £59.7 million.

“Angel came to me one day and said: 'Look at this proposal from Manchester United'. I didn't want to go, I told him to go alone. 'Let's go both of us', he replied. It was a lot of money, more than the Spaniards had offered. So, we went. If you work in a company and someone offers you double the salary, you go running. We were friends with Gianinna Maradona, Sergio Aguero's wife, and we travelled to Manchester on vacation for a year. It was always horrible! We came home and I said: 'If you're ever transferred, make sure it's anywhere in the world but England,” Jorgelina Cardoso said.

'I don't blame him for going there,' says Angel di Maria's wife

Revealing further details about a conversation she had with the footballer, Di Maria’s wife said, “I told him 'no way, no way', but he kept saying we will be a little more financially secure and we have to go. We fought about it. We try to be closer when things go wrong. I don't blame him for going there. It was horrible, so horrible. I just told him, 'Darling, I want to kill myself, it's nighttime at two o'clock.”

A closer look at Angel di Maria's Manchester United stint

Di Maria joined United in 2014 after impressing the football world with his performance in the FIFA World Cup 2014 for Argentina. Before signing the United deal, the right winger also finished the UEFA Champions League 2014-winning season for Real Madrid as the Man of the Match in the final against Atletico Madrid. On joining Manchester United, he was given the iconic No. 7 shirt, previously donned by iconic players like Cristiano Ronaldo, George Best, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham.

However, his transfer never worked out for the team as he exited the team within 11 months of his signing. He went on to join PSG after a £44 million sale. While he scored 36 goals and assisted 85 times for Real Madrid in 190 matches, he managed to score on four occasions and assist 12 times during his stint at Manchester United. While playing for the Ligue 1 giants PSG in 295 games, Di Maria went on to net 93 goals and assisted on 119 occasions.