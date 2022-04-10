Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Smashes Supporter's Phone After Man United's 1-0 Loss To Everton

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was seen losing his cool on Saturday as Manchester United went down 1-0 against Everton at Goodison Park. In a video that is going viral on various social media platforms, Ronaldo can be seen smashing a fan's phone while returning to the change room after the loss. Ronaldo was clearly frustrated with the result of the game, which further deteriorated his side's chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Ronaldo smashing someone’s phone at full time 🤣🤣 EFC pic.twitter.com/nw0XIK2enR — EvertonHub (@evertonhub) April 9, 2022

Ronaldo, on the other hand, issued an apology on Instagram for his enraged reaction. The 37-year-old admitted that dealing with emotions in difficult situations like last night's is never easy, but that they must always be respectful and patient, setting an example for all the young fans of the game. As a demonstration of "fair play" and "sportsmanship," he also invited the supporter whose phone he damaged to watch a game at Old Trafford.

"It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, and patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

Everton vs Manchester United

As far as the match is concerned, Anthony Gordon handed Everton an early lead which helped the side secure their first win against Manchester United in Premier League since April 2019. With the win, Everton have now boosted their chance of staying alive in the competition. Gordon, who scored the only goal of the game, started by passing the ball to Richarlison down the left flank. Richarlison then released the ball back to Gordon, who tried sending it in the back of the net with his right foot. The ball deflected off Harry Maguire and rolled past David de Gea to enter the post.

Manchester United have now won just one of their last five Premier League outings, while Everton have won two games. The Red Devils are currently sitting at the No. 7 position in the points table, while Everton are at No. 17.

Image: @evertonhub/Twitter