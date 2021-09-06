The eagerly-awaited FIFA World Cup Qualifiers fixture between arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina was suspended with immediate effect after Brazilian health officials entered the pitch and accused some Argentine players of violating the country's COVID-19 protocol.

However, this did not go down well with Argentina captain Lionel Messi and he did not shy away from venting out his frustrations after the match got suspended abruptly.

Brazil vs Argentina suspended: Messi confronts officials

In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, Lionel Messi can be seen confronting officials after the suspension of the Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier match. In the video, Messi is seen talking to the officials as Neymar Jr., Casemiro, and, one of their Brazilian teammates look on. The 2021 Copa America winner had not donned the Argentina jersey during his confrontation with the authorities.

🚨الأسطورة ميسي : استمع إلي انت ! ، لقد مكثنا هنا لمدة 3 أيام وانتظروا بدء اللعبة ليخبرونا أننا لا نستطيع اللعب !؟ pic.twitter.com/KnsQTFVcmw — ميسي | Messi (@Team_10_Messi) September 5, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: 4 Argentina players accused of breaking COVID protocol

As per reports, Brazilian health professionals on the ground objected to the participation of four Argentine players - Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso - saying that they violated the country's quarantine rules. The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) informed in a statement that the referee and match officials will take a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and they will decide what steps to take.

According to ESPN, following the intervention, the players went to the dressing room. Later, the two coaches, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazilian players gathered at the side of the pitch to discuss the stoppage. Messi can be heard saying "Why did they start the game and stop it after five minutes? We've been here at the stadium for an hour, they could have told us."

The incident occurred just hours after Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, said four Argentine players must be quarantined and cannot play in the match. Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have visited the United Kingdom must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival to Brazil. The four players are part of the English Premier League teams. While Martinez and Buendia represent Aston Villa, Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are from the Tottenham camp.

Argentina vs Brazil World Cup qualifiers: Messi & Co. return home

According to Goal.com the Argentina team has now boarded a plane to leave for their country five hours after leaving the stadium under the threat of detainment. CONMEBOL in its statement over Brazil vs Argentina interrupted match said, "The referee and the match official will take a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and they will decide what steps to take."