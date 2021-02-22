ANK Vs RIZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Preview

Ankaragucu lock horns against Rizespor on matchday 26 of the ongoing Turkish Super Lig on Monday. The match is slated to be played at the Eryaman Stadyumu on 22 February with the kick-off scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ANK vs RIZ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this Turkish Super Lig clash.

MAÇ GÜNÜ | MATCH DAY



🏆 Süper Lig 26. Hafta

🆚 MKE Ankaragücü - Çaykur Rizespor

🏟️ Eryaman Stadyumu

🗓️ 22.02.2021 Pazartesi

⏱️ 19.00

📺 BeIN SPORTS 1

📲 #SaldırAnkaragücü pic.twitter.com/t2Gd49xgSE — MKE Ankaragücü (@Ankaragucu) February 22, 2021

ANK vs RIZ live: ANK vs RIZ Dream11 match preview

Ankaragucu have been one of the worst-performing teams in the ongoing Turkish Super Lig this season as they sit at the bottom of the barrel on the league table. Slotted 21st in the league standings, the hosts have managed to register only five wins from 23 games this season. WIth 19 points against their name, Hikmet Karaman's men will be aiming to pocket three points and look to get out of the drop zone as soon as possible.

Also Read Lionel Messi Schools Teammates In Training, Video From 2019 Resurfaces: Watch

Rizespor on the other hand, have comparatively done better than their opponents as they occupy the 15th position in the league. The visitors have managed to register six wins from 24 games this season while playing out eight draws and losing 10 games. Marius Șumudică's side will wake to the match following a five-match winless streak and will be hoping to bounce back on the right track with a match against the relegation fighting team providing them with the perfect opportunity to pocket three points.

ANK vs RIZ Playing 11

Ankaragucu- Korcan Celikay, Stelios Kitsiou, Michal Pazdan, Zvonimir Sarlija, Tiago Pinto, Assane Diousse, Saba Lobjanidze, Alper Potuk, Joseph Paintsil, Torgeir Borven, Emre Gural,

Also Read Leipzig Cuts Bayern's Lead To 2 Points In Bundesliga

Rizespor- Gokhan Akkan, Montassar Talbi, Emir Dilaver, Yassine Meriah, Onur Bulut, Konrad Michalak, Fabricio Baiano, Milan Skoda, Godfred Donsah, Fernando Boldrin, Loic Remy

ANK vs RIZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Gokhan Akkan

Defenders- Tiago Pinto, Yassine Meriah, Zvonimir Sarlija, Onur Bulut

Midfielders- Joseph Paintsil, Fabricio Baiano, Saba Lobjanidze, Fernando Boldrin

Strikers- Loic Remy, Emre Gural

Also Read Man City Earns 18th Straight Win, Spurs Lose Again In EPL

ANK vs RIZ Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Loic Remy or Joseph Paintsil

Vice-Captain- Emre Gural or Fernando Boldrin

ANK vs RIZ Match Prediction

Both teams walk into the match following a poor run of form remaining winless in their previous outings. They have struggled on the opposite ends of the pitch as Ankaragucu have conceded nine goals in their previous five matches, while Rizespor have scored only three goals in the last five games. We expect both teams to play out a stalemate draw at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Conte 'hopeful' On Serie A Title Chances After 3-0 Win In Milan Derby

Prediction- Ankaragucu 0-0 Rizespor

Note: The above ANK vs RIZ Dream11 prediction, ANK vs RIZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ANK vs RIZ Dream11 Team and ANK vs RIZ Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.