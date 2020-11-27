ANK Vs TRB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Lig Preview

An out-of-form Trabzonspor and bottom-placed Ankaragucu will lock horns this week in the Super Lig. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 27 at 10:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our ANK vs TRB Dream11 prediction, ANK vs TRB Dream11 team and the probable ANK vs TRB playing 11.

ANK vs TRB live: ANK vs TRB Dream11 prediction and preview

Trabzonspor finally managed to get a win as they beat Erzurumspor 1-0 last time out. The team, however, is still in the bottom half of the table, sitting 15th and two points safe from the relegation zone. On the other hand, Ankaragucu are at the bottom in the league and are also the only team yet to record a win. A poor run so far saw the club sack head coach Fuat Capa and the new manager will have his work cut out for him since day one. Based on recent results and form our ANK vs TRB match prediction is a Trabzonspor win.

The team completes preparations for the match against MKE Ankaragücü in the tenth week of Süper Lig.#Trabzonspor 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/6dtnW3G92M — Trabzonspor Club (@Trabzonspor_EN_) November 26, 2020

ANK vs TRB live: Ankaragucu vs Trabzonspor United Head-to-Head

Trabzonspor are undefeated in their last 8 matches against Ankaragucu in all competitions.

ANK vs TRB Dream11 prediction: Probable ANK vs TRB playing 11

Ankaragucu probable 11 - Ricardo Henrique Schuck Friedrich, Stelios Kitsiou, Zvonimir Šarlija, Michał Pazdan, Atila Turan, Atakan Çankaya, Daniel Łukasik, Saba Lobzhanidze, Torgeir Børven, Joseph Paintsil, Jonathan Bolingi

Trabzonspor probable 11 - Uğurcan Çakır, João Pereira, Edgar Ié,Vitor Hugo, Marlon Xavier, Abdülkadir Parmak, Caleb Ekuban, Anthony Nwakaeme, Benik Afobe

ANK vs TRB live: Top picks for ANK vs TRB Dream11 team

ANK vs TRB live: Ankaragucu top picks

Saba Lobzhanidze

Torgeir Børven

ANK vs TRB live: Trabzonspor top picks

Lewis Baker

Abdülkadir Ömür

ANK vs TRB Dream11 prediction: ANK vs TRB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Uğurcan Çakır

Defenders - Michał Pazdan, Stelios Kitsiou, Edgar Ié, Marlon Xavier

Midfielders - Saba Lobzhanidze (VC), Lewis Baker, Abdülkadir Ömür (C)

Forwards - Torgeir Børven, Jonathan Bolingi, Anthony Nwakaeme

Note: The above ANK vs TRB Dream11 prediction, ANK vs TRB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ANK vs TRB Dream11 team and ANK vs TRB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Trabzonspor Instagram