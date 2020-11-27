ANK Vs TRB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Lig Preview

Quick links:
An out-of-form Trabzonspor and bottom-placed Ankaragucu will lock horns this week in the Super Lig. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 27 at 10:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our ANK vs TRB Dream11 prediction, ANK vs TRB Dream11 team and the probable ANK vs TRB playing 11.
Trabzonspor finally managed to get a win as they beat Erzurumspor 1-0 last time out. The team, however, is still in the bottom half of the table, sitting 15th and two points safe from the relegation zone. On the other hand, Ankaragucu are at the bottom in the league and are also the only team yet to record a win. A poor run so far saw the club sack head coach Fuat Capa and the new manager will have his work cut out for him since day one. Based on recent results and form our ANK vs TRB match prediction is a Trabzonspor win.
The team completes preparations for the match against MKE Ankaragücü in the tenth week of Süper Lig.#Trabzonspor 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/6dtnW3G92M— Trabzonspor Club (@Trabzonspor_EN_) November 26, 2020
Trabzonspor are undefeated in their last 8 matches against Ankaragucu in all competitions.
ANK vs TRB live: Ankaragucu top picks
ANK vs TRB live: Trabzonspor top picks
Goalkeeper - Uğurcan Çakır
Defenders - Michał Pazdan, Stelios Kitsiou, Edgar Ié, Marlon Xavier
Midfielders - Saba Lobzhanidze (VC), Lewis Baker, Abdülkadir Ömür (C)
Forwards - Torgeir Børven, Jonathan Bolingi, Anthony Nwakaeme
