Ankaragucu Vs Galatasaray Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Super Lig Live

MKE Ankaragucu welcome Galatasaray at the Eryaman Stadyumu on Matchday 28 of the ongoing Turkish Super Lig. Turkey's domestic league match is set to be played on Wednesday, March 3, and is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray live stream.

MAÇ GÜNÜ | MATCH DAY



🏆 Spor Toto Süper Lig 28. Hafta

🆚 MKE Ankaragücü - Galatasaray A.Ş.

🏟️ Eryaman Stadyumu

🗓️ 03.03.2021 Çarşamba

⏱️ 19.00

📺 BeIN SPORTS 1

📲 #SaldırAnkaragücü pic.twitter.com/UoBpYvWqhB — MKE Ankaragücü (@Ankaragucu) March 3, 2021

MKE Ankaragucu are one of the worst-performing teams in the ongoing season as the hosts occupy the last spot on the Turkish Super Lig table. Currently slotted 21 in the Super Lig standings, Ankaragucu have registered five wins, five draws and suffered from 15 losses so far. Walking into the game following a six-game winless run, Hikmet Karaman's men suffered from a heavy 4-1 loss in their last outing against Hatayspor and will have to play their best football if they want to collect any points on Wednesday.

Unlike their opponents, Galatasaray are having a completely opposite season and are one of the best teams to watch out for this season. The table-toppers are on an excellent run of form and will be walking int the game after registering three straight victories in their previous outings. With 18 wins from 26 games, the visitors have pocketed 57 points so far this season and will start the match as favourites.

Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Team News

Ankaragucu will start the match without the services of as many as three first-team players. Aliou Badji is sidelined following an injury and will not be in contention for the Galatasaray game. Ender Aygoren has been deemed to remain unavailable for the rest of the season while Joseph Piantsil also misses out after being suspended for this clash.

Galatasaray on the other hand will remain without the services of Omar Elabdellaoui as the 29-year-old right-back is not expected to return this season. The visitors will also be sweating over the fitness of Marcelo Saracchi and Emre Tasdemir with the duo still to be back for first-team training.

Where to watch Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray live in India

The Turkish Super Lig have no official broadcast partners in India. Viewers wanting to watch the Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray live stream must have a Bet365 account. Bet365 will be showing the Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray live stream legally and straight onto your computer or handheld device. Viewers can watch the Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray live stream in America or Canada via FuboTV.

MKE Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Galatasaray to register a commanding victory over MKE Ankaragucu and pocket three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- MKE Ankaragucu 0-3 Galatasaray