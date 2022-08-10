'Annoyed' Manchester United Teammates Want Cristiano Ronaldo Out Of The Team: Report

Manchester United players are reportedly "fed up" with Cristiano Ronaldo and want him out of the team as the Portuguese international's uncertain future and resulting antics continue to disturb the atmosphere of the dressing room. The 37-year-old has reportedly revealed his desire to leave Old Trafford, having not seen much ambition from the Red Devils in the transfer market.

Man Utd teammates are 'fed up' with Cristiano Ronaldo

According to The Sun, a Manchester United source said, "It is really starting to annoy a lot of players now. He (Cristiano Ronaldo) does have his allies in the camp but a lot are fed up with how he is going about things." The report adds that the Portuguese international is keen on leaving Old Trafford just 12 months after his return, but it is the club that are refusing to sell him despite having a gentlemen's agreement with him.

As per the agreement, Ronaldo would be permitted to leave if the Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. With Manchester United finishing a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last season, they failed to qualify for the UCL. As the Old Trafford outfit is refusing to sell him despite the reported agreement, it is believed that this scenario has resulted in Ronaldo's antics.

The 37-year-old did not attend the club's pre-season, citing "family reasons". And that is not it, as even when he returned to the side, he did not fulfil his duties. During Manchester United's last pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, he left the field early after being substituted post the first half.

What has ten Hag said about Ronaldo's behaviour?

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's reported antics, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has played down rumours suggesting that the Portuguese international is not giving his best by explaining how he is extremely happy with him. Speaking about the 37-year-old ahead of the club's opener against Brighton last week, the Dutchman said, "I’m really happy. I told you before, we plan the season (with him). We have a top striker and I’m really happy he’s here. He’s in the squad and we stick to that plan."