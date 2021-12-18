Another Premier League Match Called Off Just Hours Before Kick Off Due To COVID Scare

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, another English Premier League match has been postponed after it was deemed that one of the teams does not have enough first-team players to play. The Premier League Board decided to postpone Saturday's Aston Villa vs Burnley match after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Villa team. There will now only be four matches in the entire game week after six have been called off owing to a rise in cases.

In a statement on their website, the Premier League wrote: "Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad today, the Premier League Board has regrettably had to postpone the club’s home fixture against Burnley. After reviewing all the new information provided by Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team."

Aston Villa's training ground will be closed for the next 48 hours after the League was in contact with the UK Health Security Agency to help contain the outbreak. The Premier League Board takes into account a number of factors when reviewing an application put in by a club that would like their match postponed, including their ability to field a team, the status and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urges fans to get vaccinated

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to follow him and get the booster doses as their country fights another COVID-19 wave. "My message around this has always been simple and clear, I hope: I trust experts," Klopp said on the club's official website. "I follow the advice of smart, educated people who know their field because they've dedicated their lives to it and have studied it." After seeing six matches postponed so far this weekend, the Premier League could take a break to break the chain, however, those ideas were shot down as they will carry on with whatever matches they can.

Image: Premierleague.com